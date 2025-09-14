Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty? Here's what we know

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been named the suspect in connection with the assassination of conservative activist and Donald Trump's close ally, Charlie Kirk.

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been named the suspect in connection with the assassination of conservative activist and Donald Trump's close ally, Charlie Kirk. He was arrested on September 12 after his father, Matt Robinson, informed the investigators by recognising him through pictures released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to officials, Robinson had become "more political in recent years" and hated Kirk "because he spread hate". Meanwhile, Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) said that the suspect was "indoctrinated with leftist ideology", adding that his relative told the investigators that he had brought up Kirk's Utah Valley University rally during a dinner table discussion, before the attack. “They talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints that he had,” Cox added.

President Trump advocates death penalty for Robinson

The brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk has triggered discussions on whether the suspect, if found guilty, can be sentenced to death. Earlier, President Donald Trump openly advocated the death penalty for Tyler Robinson. In a conversation with Fox News, Trump said, “I hope they give him the death penalty". Moreover, he described Kirk as the "finest person" and "like a son".

Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty?

Utah is one of the 27 states in America that still use the death sentence. Utah Code Section 76-5-202 specifies conditions under which a person can be charged with the death sentence. According to the law, within sixty days after Robinson's conviction, prosecutors would have to formally inform him about their intention to impose the death penalty on him. Moreover, a bench of judges must achieve a unanimous verdict before the actual execution takes place.

If the jury fails to reach a consensus, the convict will be charged with life imprisonment. According to legal experts, even if Trump's remarks represent a strong and popular public opinion, legal proceedings are quite convoluted and can be dragged on for years.

