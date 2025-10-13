Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in recycled vintage Manish Malhotra saree for pre-Diwali bash

A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas, cry uncontrollably as they hug him, WATCH

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

China expands military operations along India border, deploys GJ-11 Stealth Drones at..., satellite images show...

'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at on-field umpire caught on stump mic

What is IRCTC Scam? Why are Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav charged ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections?

After Nepal, Gen Z protests rock this country as president flees; here's what happened

Diwali 2025: Festive fashion inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war

Calling the Gaza ceasefire "the historic dawn of a new Middle East," US President Donald Trump on Monday said the forces of "chaos, terror, and ruin" have been defeated, and the "long and painful nightmare" is finally over not only for Israelis but also for Palestinians.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 09:02 PM IST

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Calling the Gaza ceasefire "the historic dawn of a new Middle East," US President Donald Trump on Monday said the forces of "chaos, terror, and ruin" have been defeated, and the "long and painful nightmare" is finally over not only for Israelis but also for Palestinians. Hailing the US-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Trump said now it will be the "Golden Age" of Israel and the Middle East.Addressing the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, Trump said that the entire region endorsed the plan of demilitarising Gaza and disarming Hamas. "It is not only the End of a war--it is the END of an age of terror and death."

In the first US presidential address to the Israeli parliament, since 2008, Trump said, "This long and difficult war has ended. In an unprecedented achievement, virtually the entire region has endorsed the plan that Gaza will be demilitarised and Hamas will be disarmed, and Israel's security will not be threatened."

Trump said that Israel won all that it could with arms, and now there will be peace in the entire Middle East. "Israel has won all that they can by force of arms. Now, it's time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of PEACE and PROSPERITY for the entire Middle East. Across the Middle East, the forces of chaos, terror, and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened... defeated. A new coalition of proud and responsible nations is emerging--and because of us, the enemies of all civilisation are in retreat", he said.

He further said that there is peace at last for Israelis and Palestinians."For so many families across this land, it has been years since you have known a single day of true peace. But now, at last--not only for Israelis but also for Palestinians and for many others--the long and painful nightmare is finally OVER," he said.Trump said that after thousands of Israeli civilians were attacked two years ago on October 7, 2003, there would be everlasting peace. Hamas attacks claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives and resulted in the abduction of 251 people.

"Two years ago... thousands of innocent Israeli civilians were attacked by terrorists in one of the most evil and heinous desecrations of innocent life the world has ever seen... please know that America joins you in those two everlasting vows--NEVER FORGET, and NEVER AGAIN. Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change... Like the USA right now, it will be the GOLDEN AGE of Israel and the Golden Age of the Middle East."

Trump then said that for the Middle East, this is the end of terror, and a new beginning."This is not only the End of a war--it is the END of an age of terror and death, and the BEGINNING of the age of faith, hope, and of God... This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East. After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families... And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is FINALLY AT PEACE--a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity," he said.

Trump, without elaborating much, said that in his tenure, he "settled eight wars"."If we go into a war, we are going to win it like nobody ever has won it before...We will not be politically correct. We have settled 8 wars in 8 months, including this one,' he said.Trump then said that now, "productive and responsible nations" of the Middle East region should not be adversaries, but friends.

"It's more obvious than ever that the productive and responsible nations of this region should not be enemies or adversaries, you should be partners -- and eventually even friends. The choice for Palestinians could not be more clear. This is their chance to turn forever from the path of terror and violence... The total focus of Gazans must be on restoring the fundamentals... so they can finally have the better life their children deserve," he said.

Trump called for an end to extremism and anti-Semitism."It should now be clear to everyone throughout the region that decades of fomenting terrorism and extremism, jihadism and anti-Semitism, have not worked... From Gaza to Iran, those bitter hatreds have delivered nothing but misery, suffering, failure, and death," he said.Earlier in the day, Trump listened to all the hostages narrating their ordeals.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at on-field umpire caught on stump mic
'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at umpire caught on mic
'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war
'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end
BIG update in Karur stampede: Supreme Court transfers case to CBI; retired SC judge to monitor probe
BIG update in Karur stampede: Supreme Court transfers case to CBI; retired SC
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week
Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s traditional cuisine from aloo ke gutke to mandua roti
Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s tradit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE