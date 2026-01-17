FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Chaos in Iran could cost India dearly

India and Iran have maintained a strong partnership for decades, connected by history, geography, and shared interests. This relationship isn't just about friendship, it's about survival in a complicated region.

Girish Linganna

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 03:10 PM IST

Chaos in Iran could cost India dearly
When protests erupt on the streets of Tehran and economic troubles shake Iran's government, most Indians might wonder, why should this matter to us? The answer is more complicated and more important than you might think. A weak or collapsing Iran could seriously limit India's ability to act independently in a region that's already becoming increasingly difficult to navigate.

Think of India's strategic position like a chess game where the board keeps shrinking. Political upheaval in Bangladesh has changed the equation on our eastern border. Pakistan continues to pose security threats. China's influence keeps expanding around our neighbourhood. And now, if Iran—a crucial partner in the west—becomes unstable, India's room to manoeuvre gets even tighter.

India and Iran have maintained a strong partnership for decades, connected by history, geography, and shared interests. This relationship isn't just about friendship—it's about survival in a complicated region. Since Pakistan blocks all of India's land routes to Afghanistan and Central Asia, Iran has remained our only practical gateway westward. The Shia leadership in Tehran has historically helped counter Pakistan's influence, making Iran a steady and reliable partner in managing India's West Asia policy.

But why exactly does Iran matter so much to India? Let's break it down.

First, there's Chabahar Port. This isn't just any port—it's India's carefully built answer to being landlocked from the west. Located on Iran's coast, Chabahar gives India direct access to land and rail routes connecting to Central Asia, completely bypassing Pakistan. India has invested more than $1 billion (₹9,000 crore) in developing this port and related projects. But here's the problem: connectivity routes only work when countries have stable political relationships, security guarantees, and long-term planning. Any government change in Tehran could put all of this at risk. As Rajan Kumar, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told The Times of India, if there's a power struggle after Iran's current supreme leader, Chabahar Port could turn from a strategic asset into a major problem for India.

Second, Iran has traditionally acted as a counterweight to Pakistan's influence, despite being a Muslim-majority country itself. The Shia leadership in Tehran has openly criticized Sunni extremist groups in Pakistan that promote anti-India views. This stance proved crucial during the 1990s and early 2000s when the Taliban, backed by Pakistan, was trying to gain complete control over Afghanistan. India and Iran worked together to support anti-Taliban forces, preventing Pakistan from achieving its goal of "strategic depth"—essentially using Afghanistan as its backyard. Even in the mid-1990s, when Pakistan tried to push for global sanctions on India over Kashmir, Iran stood firmly by India's side. If Iran becomes internally weak now, Pakistan could benefit indirectly, and the regional balance that has kept Pakistan's ambitions in check would weaken considerably.

Third, there's the economic dimension. India is Iran's eighth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching about $1.3 to $1.7 billion (₹11,700 crore to ₹15,300 crore) last year. India has already had to slow down parts of the Chabahar project to comply with US sanctions. If Iran's government changes dramatically, these projects could face even more complications, meaning Indian taxpayers' money—billions of rupees—could be directly affected.

Then there's the China factor, which adds another layer of complexity. While Iran generally supports India on Pakistan-related matters, its tilt toward China is increasingly visible. China and Iran signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement in 2021, and the impact is clear. China was Iran's biggest trading partner in 2025, with Iran exporting goods worth over $14.5 billion (about ₹1,30,500 crore) to China. Western sanctions have pushed Tehran into heavy dependence on China for buying its discounted oil and financing infrastructure projects. India's presence at Chabahar serves as a small but important counterweight to China's growing influence. If instability continues, even a new Iranian government would likely lean heavily on China for security and investment, further expanding Beijing's regional footprint. According to The Times of India, Iranian officials are already discussing power plants and port projects funded by China.

So what should India do? Former Indian diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao, who served as India's Ambassador to the US, China, and Sri Lanka, offered some clear-headed advice to NDTV. She said India's policy toward Iran has been careful and balanced so far, and that approach should continue. India should maintain some distance because the situation is so volatile that no outside country can reliably control or predict the outcome.

The immediate priority, she emphasized, is safety—protecting Indian citizens in Iran and nearby regions through strong consular support and emergency plans. India must watch the situation very carefully from all angles, avoid making hasty judgments, and plan for multiple possible scenarios. What matters most isn't just talking about the crisis—it's being prepared for how things might unfold, understanding what problems could spread, and keeping crucial communication lines open.

If Iran descends into prolonged instability or fragments, the impact will ripple far beyond its borders. Unrest in West Asia can quickly affect oil prices, maritime trade routes, Indian expatriates, and even encourage militant networks to grow stronger. South Asia won't remain untouched either.

India must navigate this carefully—staying engaged without overreacting, continuously reassessing without jumping to conclusions. In a region where the strategic space keeps shrinking, losing Iran as a stable partner would be one more door closing on India's options.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

 (Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
