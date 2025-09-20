Chaos at New Delhi, US airports after Trump's H-1B visa announcement, flight fares jump to Rs...

US President Donald Trump's abrupt move to raise the fee for H-1B visa holders to USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakhs) along with a deadline of September 21, 2025, triggered chaos at US airports, with reports suggesting several Indian techies disembarked from aircraft as they heard the announcement.

US President Donald Trump's abrupt move to raise the fee for H-1B visa holders to USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakhs) along with a deadline of September 21, 2025, triggered chaos at US airports, with reports suggesting several Indian techies disembarked from aircraft as they came to know about the announcement. During the month of October-November, several techies working abroad come to India to attend festivities.

As American companies issued notices to employees, urging them to return to the US by September 21, there was a massive jump in flight fares to the US. With Indians accounting for about 70 percent of all H-1B visa candidates, the move has impacted them the most.

According to the fresh rules, enter the United States before 12:01 a.m. on September 21. After that, no H-1B visa holder will be allowed to enter America unless the sponsoring employer pays Rs 88 lakh to the government. Amidst the chaos, top tech companies, including Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, among others, have appealed to their employees to stay in the US. Those away from the States have been asked to return to the US immediately.

Sudden jump in flight costs

A one-way flight fare from New Delhi's IGI Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York saw a massive jump, with fares reaching RS 70,000-80,000 from around Rs 37,000 after Trump's announcement. "Flights from New Delhi to NYC are currently $4,500. They are all rushing back to the states because they are worried about the new H-1B visa rules", a user posted on 'X'.

At US airports, too, there was complete chaos as workers flying abroad chose to disembark from their aircraft. An 'X' user, Masud Rana, narrated the panic at the airport. "It was complete chaos for Emirates passengers at San Francisco airport. President Trump signed an order affecting both new and existing H-1B visa holders, creating panic among many – particularly Indian passengers – who even chose to leave the aircraft," Rana said.

