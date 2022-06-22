Chaiops is going International with their First Outlet Opening in Dubai Soon

Chaiops, India’s fastest-growing tea-cafe brand is soon going to make its first international mark in Dubai. The tea-cafe brand which has brought a unique blend of taste and health and gave India a new flavour of the tea is now set to go international.

Mr. Satvir Singh and Nitin Tomar, the Co-Founders of Chaiops, opened the first outlet of Chaiops in Gurugram in 2017. Within a span of 5 years, the brand has flourished exponentially. Currently, with more than 50+ outlets across India, Chaiops has established a name of its own in the tea and coffee industry.

With a current market value of 22-24.5 crore, the founders are confident that the brand will reach the value of 70 crores by 2022-23. Present in places like Dehradun, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Uttarkashi, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Gurugram, Jammu, Janakpuri, Ahmedabad, Shillong, Raipur Bangalore, Bilaspur, Bhubaneswar, Solapur, Bilaspur, and Gokarnnath, Chaiops is now entering the international market with an outlet in Dubai.

Speaking about the International expansion of the brand, Mr. Satvir Singh said, “We always dreamt big for Chaiops and our vision was to make Chaiops the go-to tea brand for tea lovers. Taking Chaiops to the International market was on the plan for a very long and we have been working hard to achieve our goal. People across India have showered us with love over the few years and we aim to continue to make our customers happy with every sip of Chaiops’ tea”.

Commenting on the soon to be launch of an outlet in Dubai, Mr. Nitin Tomar said, “Opening our first international outlet in Dubai is going to give us the best platform. The market of Dubai is highly suitable for our brand and the potential is remarkable. We hope the launch in Dubai will prepare us for our future.”

The duo mentioned their aim of opening 200+ outlets by March 2023. Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other middle eastern countries are also on the Wishlist of Chaiops.

Chaiops brings the finest quality of tea and offers an exclusive range of tea to its customers. The innovative concept of tea and pizza in a kulhad has made Chaiops a brand set apart from the rest. With the first outlet in Dubai, Chaiops is prepared to set another benchmark in the beverage industry.

To know more visit https://www.chaiops.com/

Contact Us: B1/637, 1st Floor, Janakpuri Delhi – 110058

Customer Support - +91-9319-622-677

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.