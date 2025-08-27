Centre's FIRST statement on PM Modi's upcoming China visit after Trump's tariffs kick in: 'The world is always...'

Trump's 50% tariffs kicked in today, posing significant challenges for India's low-margin and labour-intensive export sectors. This follows the draft notice published by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that stated that the order would come into effect from August 27.

In the first response from a top US official in the Prime Minister Modi-led government, coinciding with the day Trump's 50 percent tariffs kick in, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that “the world is always changing" and noted that "the strength of our economy will carry us through tough times."

Singh was asked about Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to China for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at the end of August, as the ties between the two neighbours saw a thaw in the face of Trump's tariffs. “You see, the world is always changing — the political climate, the investment climate, the business… it's always changing. And we are well-prepared to meet up with any eventuality. Our economy is growing; it's strong and resilient,” he responded to that, as per a report by news agency ANI.

According to the notice, the additional duties are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation.

The higher duties are applicable to all Indian products that are either entered for consumption in the U.S. or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption. With this, the 50 per cent tariffs on India's imports to the U.S. are now in effect.

Donald Trump's steep tariffs on India

Earlier in August, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff plus a penalty on India. Later, he announced an additional 25 percent tariff on the country for its crude oil business with Russia, taking the total levy to 50 percent. The announcement caused the ties between the two countries to sour, with Prime Minister Modi later stressing the nation won't compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen.

With inputs from ANI