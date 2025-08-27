Centre's FIRST statement on PM Modi's upcoming China visit after Trump's tariffs kick in: 'The world is always...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...

After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Centre's FIRST statement on PM Modi's upcoming China visit after Trump's tariffs kick in: 'The world is always...'

Trump's 50% tariffs kicked in today, posing significant challenges for India's low-margin and labour-intensive export sectors. This follows the draft notice published by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that stated that the order would come into effect from August 27.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

Centre's FIRST statement on PM Modi's upcoming China visit after Trump's tariffs kick in: 'The world is always...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the first response from a top US official in the Prime Minister Modi-led government, coinciding with the day Trump's 50 percent tariffs kick in, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that “the world is always changing" and noted that "the strength of our economy will carry us through tough times."

Singh was asked about Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to China for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at the end of August, as the ties between the two neighbours saw a thaw in the face of Trump's tariffs. “You see, the world is always changing — the political climate, the investment climate, the business… it's always changing. And we are well-prepared to meet up with any eventuality. Our economy is growing; it's strong and resilient,” he responded to that, as per a report by news agency ANI. 

Meanwhile, Trump's 50% tariffs kicked in today, posing significant challenges for India's low-margin and labour-intensive export sectors. This follows the draft notice published by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that stated that the order would come into effect from August 27.

According to the notice, the additional duties are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation.

The higher duties are applicable to all Indian products that are either entered for consumption in the U.S. or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption. With this, the 50 per cent tariffs on India's imports to the U.S. are now in effect.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were ready...'

Donald Trump's steep tariffs on India  

Earlier in August, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff plus a penalty on India. Later, he announced an additional 25 percent tariff on the country for its crude oil business with Russia, taking the total levy to 50 percent. The announcement caused the ties between the two countries to sour, with Prime Minister Modi later stressing the nation won't compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen. 

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Days after attack, Z-category CRPF security of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta withdrawn due to..., charge given to...
Z-category CRPF security of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta withdrawn due to...
Trump’s 50% tariffs take effect, India holds firm amid export challenge
Trump's order on 50% tariffs for Indian imports now in force
'The sweetest voice ever': Young girl’s soulful rendition of B Praak’s ‘Mann Bharrya’ wins hearts online
'The sweetest voice ever': Young girl’s soulful rendition of B Praak’s ‘Mann Bha
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara: A rundown of Indian cricketers who retired in 2025
A rundown of Indian cricketers who retired in 2025
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok but do you know how Sachin Tendulkar's son met his lady love? Know here
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandhok but do you know how Sachin Tend
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE