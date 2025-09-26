Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Centre's BIG statement amid tariff row with US: 'India, US to continue...'

Over a month after the US administration, led by President Donald Trump, imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports, a delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited the US between September 22 and 24, according to government officials.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

Centre's BIG statement amid tariff row with US: 'India, US to continue...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image/Reuters)
Goyal held meetings with Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, and Sergio Gor, US Ambassador-designate to India, to hold deliberations on trade matters. The delegation also held key meetings with major US-based businesses and investors to promote trade and investment between India and the States. 

"The delegation had constructive meetings with the U.S. Government on various aspects of the deal. Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal, and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the government said in a statement, affirming the meeting had a positive response. 

“The business leaders reposed confidence in the India growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in India,” it added. 

India-US tariff row 

Last month, President Trump announced a steep 50 percent tariff against Indian goods, citing New Delhi's business with Russia against the backdrop of the Ukrainian invasion. India reacted sharply, calling the move "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified". Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed he would not compromise on the interests of the country's farmers and fishermen. 

However, the ties between the two nations witnessed a thaw as PM Modi and Trump recently exchanged warm words, with the latter calling the Indian Prime Minister "a great friend". 

