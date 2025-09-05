Centre's BIG move after Trump's tariffs, soon to announce 'relief measures' for..., details inside

In August, Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on India as he accused New Delhi of "fueling the Ukraine war" by engaging in crude oil business with Russia.

India is soon to announce a package of relief measures to support exporters bearing the brunt of US President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on Indian imports, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday, i.e., September 5. The remarks come as President Trump, last month, announced a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports as a "punishment for doing business with Russia".

Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that the package would support those industries affected by the recently imposed tariffs. “Government will come out with something to handhold those who have been hit by 50% tariffs,” Sitharaman told CNBC TV18.

Emphasising that the "government can't leave exporters high and dry", Sitharaman added, "Industries have been speaking about tariffs and their impact. The government has designed something, and we will come up with the same for companies hit by 50% tariffs", as reported by the news channel.

GST reforms linked to tariffs?

During an interview with India Today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed any link between the GST reforms and Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Indian imports, asserting that the reforms had been in the works for the past 1.5 years and that they were nowhere connected to the current global trade tensions.

"We have been working on the GST overhaul for over 1.5 years. It is not because of Trump's tariffs", she said. Her remarks follow an intricate global trade scenario, triggered by Trump's tariffs, which also caused a strain in India-US ties.

In August, Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on India as he accused New Delhi of "fueling the Ukraine war" by engaging in crude oil business with Russia. However, his move triggered sharp criticism within the country, with several lawmakers accusing the president of "singling out India while sparing China and other major buyers of Russian crude."

ALSO READ | GST reforms introduced due to Trump's tariffs? Here's what FM Sitharaman said