Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen back with his ex-wife Charu Asopa? Viral romantic photos sparks speculations

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash, says 'even legends....'

Air India Express Delhi-Indore flight makes PAN-PAN call after mid-air engine issue, lands safely

Man cuts power to entire village over girlfriend’s busy phone line? Here's the truth behind viral video

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Millions Flow In as Investors Rotate from Ethereum and Solana

Audiences wept to this Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan song in theatres, mothers can't stop crying listening to this track, it is...

China accused of committing genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Will Donald Trump intervene?

Total Lunar Eclipse on September 7 in India: Expert share do’s and don’ts for inauspicious day

IB ACIO 2025 Exam: When will the admit card be released at mha.gov.in? Check details here

Centre's BIG move after Trump's tariffs, soon to announce 'relief measures' for..., details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen back with his ex-wife Charu Asopa? Viral romantic photos sparks speculations

Is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen back with his ex-wife Charu Asopa?

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash, says 'even legends....'

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash

Air India Express Delhi-Indore flight makes PAN-PAN call after mid-air engine issue, lands safely

Air India Express Delhi-Indore flight makes PAN-PAN call after mid-air engine is

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

Centre's BIG move after Trump's tariffs, soon to announce 'relief measures' for..., details inside

In August, Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on India as he accused New Delhi of "fueling the Ukraine war" by engaging in crude oil business with Russia.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 06:59 PM IST

Centre's BIG move after Trump's tariffs, soon to announce 'relief measures' for..., details inside
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image credit: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is soon to announce a package of relief measures to support exporters bearing the brunt of US President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on Indian imports, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday, i.e., September 5. The remarks come as President Trump, last month, announced a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports as a "punishment for doing business with Russia". 

Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that the package would support those industries affected by the recently imposed tariffs. “Government will come out with something to handhold those who have been hit by 50% tariffs,” Sitharaman told CNBC TV18. 

Emphasising that the "government can't leave exporters high and dry", Sitharaman added, "Industries have been speaking about tariffs and their impact. The government has designed something, and we will come up with the same for companies hit by 50% tariffs", as reported by the news channel. 

GST reforms linked to tariffs?

During an interview with India Today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed any link between the GST reforms and Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Indian imports, asserting that the reforms had been in the works for the past 1.5 years and that they were nowhere connected to the current global trade tensions.

"We have been working on the GST overhaul for over 1.5 years. It is not because of Trump's tariffs", she said. Her remarks follow an intricate global trade scenario, triggered by Trump's tariffs, which also caused a strain in India-US ties. 

In August, Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on India as he accused New Delhi of "fueling the Ukraine war" by engaging in crude oil business with Russia. However, his move triggered sharp criticism within the country, with several lawmakers accusing the president of "singling out India while sparing China and other major buyers of Russian crude." 

ALSO READ | GST reforms introduced due to Trump's tariffs? Here's what FM Sitharaman said

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri gets punished by taskmaster for..: 'Main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab..'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal, Zeishan, Tanya, Neelam gets punished for...
Massive explosion shocks Damascus International Airport in Syria
Massive explosion shocks Damascus International Aiport in Syria
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Millions Flow In as Investors Rotate from Ethereum and Solana
Little Pepe Presale: Over $23M Raised, Price to Double
Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know so far
Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know s
Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, emphasises new businesses, Has he come under pressure of Donald Trump's tariffs?
Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, Is he under pressure of Trump tariffs?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE