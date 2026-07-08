'Ceasefire over!': Donald Trump after Hormuz ship attack, claims US won't deal with Iran

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he considers the ceasefire with Iran over and therefore he will not deal with Tehran anymore. He was speaking during his visit to Turkey for NATO Summit.

Donald Trump said that ceasefire with Iran is over for him (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he considers the ceasefire with Iran over and therefore he will not deal with Tehran anymore. His statement came while speaking to reporters in Ankara at the NATO summit.

During a press conference, he called Iranians “liars, cheats and sick people" Trump said that the US had attacked “very dangerous people" from Iran last night.

Trump was referring to strikes exchanged between the US and Iran last night, triggering renewed fear of a US-Iran war. The strikes were in response to incidents of ships in the Strait of Hormuz under attack. The US claimed that the IRGC was responsible for the attacks on ships.

Donald Trump's sharp comments

Trump's comments were in response to a reporter's question on the US-Iran ceasefire at around 09:15 BST, "Is the ceasefire over? Is the ceasefire done? Is the MoU dead?" The question was about the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran signed on June 17, which resulted in the ceasefire.

Trump gave a long reply: "It's a very interesting question. To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore; they're scum. You know what scum is? They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people. And they're vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it. As far as I'm concerned, it's over."

Why did Trump criticise Iran?



Tensions have spilled over again in the Gulf, following a string of attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. It's the worst exchange of fire between the US and Iran since they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the conflict on 17 June. Here's what's happened this week.



The UKMTO says a tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz reported a fire after being hit by an unknown projectile. In two separate incidents, tankers report being hit in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has not directly claimed responsibility for either of these attacks, or the one on Monday

The US military says it has "begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran", hitting more than 80 targets. This is in response to attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz in a "clear violation of the ceasefire", it says



Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it targeted US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. Nato chief Mark Rutte calls the American strikes "necessary". But Iran's speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the US of breaching the agreement between the two countries