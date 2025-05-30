The ceasefire agreement, if signed, will be a major breakthrough in the war that has claimed more then 54,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, including the women and children. Will Israel withdraw and Hamas release hostage?

The 19-month-long Israel-Hamas War in the Gaza Strip may come to a halt, at least temporarily. Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel has agreed to the ceasefire conditions while Hamas is still studying it. The ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar and Egypt, has been guaranteed by the US and is most likely to come into effect soon. The ceasefire agreement, if signed, will be a major breakthrough in the war that has claimed more then 54,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, including the women and children. The Israel Defence Force attacked the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023, two days after Hamas stormed many targets inside Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians and taking hostage of about 250 Israeli citizens.

Ceasefire Conditions

The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will initially be for 60 days.

Hamas will release 28 living hostages along with dead bodies in the first week of the ceasefire, in exchange of release of 1,236 Palestinians, languishing in Israeli jails and 180 dead bodies.

Israel will allow humanitarian aids to reach Gaza immediately after the deal is signed. The UN, Red Crescent and other agencies have offered to send the aid to the starving people in Gaza.

Israel will stop all military operations as soon as the deal is signed.

Once a permanent ceasefire is achieved, Hamas will release 30 of the last 58 Israeli hostages.

Israel Defence Forces to redeploy its troops in stages.

Reuters has reported that Tel Aviv has agreed to the ceasefire conditions while Hamas is still studying these, however, there are indications that it may accept these conditions.

10 killed in recent attacks