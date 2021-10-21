CCTV footage helps Bangladesh police identify man behind 'blasphemous incident' in Comilla

After several incidents of violence in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations sparked over a social media post, the man behind the 'blasphemous incident' in Comilla has been identified by the police. Bangladesh police identified the culprit as 35-year-old Iqbal Hossain, a resident of Comilla.

The culprit was identified on the basis of CCTV footage, a media house reported. CCTV footage showed Iqbal taking a copy of the Quran from a mosque and walking to the Durga Puja pandal and later was seen walking away with a club of Lord Hanuman.

Confirming the news, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal hoped that the culprit would be nabbed down soon. "I hope the prime suspect in the Comilla incident will be arrested soon… he has been changing locations frequently to avoid getting caught. We’ll be able to unfold the Comilla incident once he's arrested," he was quoted by a media house.

Over the past week, several Hindu religious sites were vandalised, homes attacked and at least seven people killed in the communal violence the gripped some parts of the country after an alleged incident of blasphemy. Police have arrested over 450 suspected temple attackers so far in different parts of the country.

Communal tension gripped Bangladesh after a copy of the Quran was found at the Nanua Dighir Par Durga Puja pandal in Comilla last week. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on people not to trust anything on social media without fact-checking.