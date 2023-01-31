Search icon
Cashback from Paytm UPI: Here’s how you can avail cashback on money transfers

With over 1,726.94 million transactions in Dec 2022, Paytm Payments Bank continued to lead the UPI beneficiary bank list for 19 consecutive month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

On money transfers made via Paytm UPI, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has announced a cashback offer of up to Rs 25. The customer will receive Rs 5 cashback for each of the first five transactions they make through Paytm UPI, however, they can only use this offer once per user. 

According to a statement from PPBL, the cashback will be credited to the bank account connected to Paytm UPI in less than 24 hours. Users of Paytm UPI can do secure direct bank-to-bank transfers in just a few easy steps. 

(Also Read: Financial planning: Do’s and don'ts of managing your finances)

Additionally, the business recently announced that users of the Paytm app may immediately send and receive money to any mobile number with a registered UPI ID across platforms. This deepens the compatibility of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) even more and lays the groundwork for the adoption of mobile payments.

Step-by-step guide on how to avail cashback on Paytm:

  1. On the home screen of the Paytm app, select "UPI Money Transfer."
  2. Send no less than Rs 1 to any cellphone number or UPI ID.
  3. To take advantage of the deal, find the scratch card under the "Cashback & Offers" tab.
