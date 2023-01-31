Cashback from Paytm UPI: Here’s how you can avail cashback on money transfers

On money transfers made via Paytm UPI, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has announced a cashback offer of up to Rs 25. The customer will receive Rs 5 cashback for each of the first five transactions they make through Paytm UPI, however, they can only use this offer once per user.

According to a statement from PPBL, the cashback will be credited to the bank account connected to Paytm UPI in less than 24 hours. Users of Paytm UPI can do secure direct bank-to-bank transfers in just a few easy steps.

Additionally, the business recently announced that users of the Paytm app may immediately send and receive money to any mobile number with a registered UPI ID across platforms. This deepens the compatibility of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) even more and lays the groundwork for the adoption of mobile payments.

Step-by-step guide on how to avail cashback on Paytm: