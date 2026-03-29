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Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested; here’s what we know so far

A man was arrested after a car hits multiple pedestrians in Britain’s Derby city centre on Saturday night around 9:30 pm on Friar Gate. Several people were reportedly injured and were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested; here’s what we know so far
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A man was arrested after a car hits multiple pedestrians in Britain’s Derby city centre on Saturday night around 9:30 pm on Friar Gate. Several people were reportedly injured and were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A man in his 30s, believed to be the driver was quickly arrested after his car Black Suzuki Swift was stopped by police. The accused remains in custody and probe is launched.

Derby Police have closed the Friar Gate from the junction with Curzon Street and Cheapside to Ford Street. The road to remain close while investigating in on.

They said, “Friar Gate is completely closed from the junction with Curzon Street/Cheapside up to Ford Street. The road will be closed for a considerable time so please avoid the area completely."

Police say there is not believed to be an ongoing risk to the public.

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