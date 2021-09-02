Captured from multiple angles, Taliban show off American weapons in mega military parade

The show of strength featured dozens of US-supplied vehicles that the Taliban seized from the previous Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

The Taliban marked the start of its rule with a large victory parade in Kandahar, Afghanistan, yesterday. The show of strength featured dozens of US-supplied vehicles that the group seized from the previous Afghan National Defense and Security Forces as it took control of the nation.

Kandahar is special for the outfit. Mullah Mohammed Omar, the founder of the Taliban, was born in Kandahar. In 1996, the Taliban announced Kandahar to be the capital of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The powerful Taliban show in Kandahar 25 years later was to commemorate their return to power. A Taliban-controlled Black Hawk chopper was apparently observed during a military parade and earlier this week in Kandahar.

The Taliban say they are celebrating their victory in the province today. pic.twitter.com/K8EIR17xBi — Ziar Khan Yaad (@ziaryaad) September 1, 2021

Numerous videos from an earlier flight this week showed a person placed beneath the helicopter reportedly attempting to install the Taliban flag above a building.

The rally featured MRAP armoured trucks, armoured Humvees, Ford and Toyota and Navistar 7000-series trucks, among other captured US equipment.

Large Taliban military convoy in #Kandahar

Victory celebrations continue after the withdrawal of US troops. A military parade and a large public gathering were held in Kandahar today pic.twitter.com/4PUOEUhGE7 — Afghanistan 24/7 (@AfghanUpdates) September 1, 2021

A 122mm D-30 howitzer was put on one vehicle's rear bed, while 23mm ZU-23-2 automatic guns were mounted on the head of another. There was also a line of light armoured Mobile Strike Force Vehicles (MSFV) built up formally for the Afghan military.

The Taliban have been celebrating their win over the previous Afghan government and its American allies, as well as the war spoils they have acquired as a result of their accomplishment.

In the weeks leading up to the fall of Kabul, the group had captured hundreds of vehicles as well as troves of small guns, light weapons, and other items from Afghan security personnel.

American Humvee's and Taliban parade in Kandahar province. pic.twitter.com/xiUMk7zvSr — Abhishek Saxena (@tagabhishek) September 1, 2021

Hundreds of former Afghan military planes have been captured by the Taliban in varying states of repair.

The Taliban's capacity to operate and sustain any of the aircraft it has seized, particularly advanced weapons funded by the United States, is still to be seen. However, it is evident that the Taliban have managed to get the required equipment to fly at least one Black Hawk.

Haji Yusuf Wafa, the Taliban's new governor of Kandahar, reaffirmed the Taliban's promise of a general ceasefire for former officials who served the Islamic Republic. The Taliban's current supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada did not visit the event.

As the Taliban seeks to solidify and establish its authority, further parades emphasising the Taliban's military strength are anticipated.