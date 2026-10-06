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Captain Smit Machchhar health update: Indian pilot making steady progress, says Embassy in UAE

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Captain Smit Machchhar health update: Indian pilot making steady progress, says Embassy in UAE

Captain Smit Machchhar is making steady progress and regaining his health, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said, as it continues to support him and his family.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 09:42 PM IST

Captain Smit Machchhar health update: Indian pilot making steady progress, says Embassy in UAE
Captain Smit Machchhar health update: Indian pilot making steady progress, says Embassy in UAE (Source: X/India in UAE)
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Captain Smit Machchhar is making steady progress and is regaining his health, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said in a health update. The Indian pilot prevented a major aviation disaster aboard a flydubai flight after being attacked in the cockpit. 

Capt Smit's health update

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE shared the health update, confirming that full support is being extended to him and his relatives. "Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health. The Embassy remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance. We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery," said the Indian Embassy in the UAE. 

Captain Machchhar was operating Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when he was reportedly attacked by the co-pilot during the flight. The aircraft subsequently went into a rapid descent, creating a critical situation onboard. Despite sustaining serious injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and overpower the attacker. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Saudi Arabia. His courage in saving 174 passengers on board has drawn international praise, including personal tributes from high-ranking officials and leaders worldwide.

Capt Smit's injuries

Machchhar reportedly suffered a depressed skull fracture, head and hand injuries, severe vision problems and memory issues. He received emergency treatment and reconstructive skull surgery in Saudi Arabia before being airlifted to the UAE for further treatment. He is also reportedly experiencing intense headaches and is being given sedatives and pain medication while doctors closely monitor his neurological condition. Despite the severity of his injuries, Machchhar has shown signs of recovery. He has started walking a few steps and eating small amounts and is currently receiving specialised treatment in Abu Dhabi. Doctors are also working to restore his vision fully. Machchhar has expressed his desire to return to flying.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi recently held special prayers and a traditional abhishek ceremony to honour Captain Smit Machchhar, whose swift action and bravery saved numerous lives during the recent mid-air cockpit attack by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

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