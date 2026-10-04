Capt Smit Machchhar gets Netanyahu’s special invite to light Israel Independence Day torch with PM Modi

Capt Smit Machchhar has received a special invite from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who wants him and PM Modi to light the torch at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony. Here's what he said.

Indian origin pilot Cap Smit Machchhar has received a special invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for showcasing extraordinary courage and helping to save lives even after being attacked by his Omani co-pilot aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. During a conversation, the Israeli PM invited the Indian pilot and his 'dear friend' PM Narendra Modi to light a celebratory flame on Israel's next Independence Day, calling Smit Machchhar a 'true hero'.

''I want to invite you and my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to light a celebratory flame on our next Independence Day. You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you're a hero of the entire world. I wish you a speedy and complete recovery,'' Israel's PM said.

What happened inside the Flydubai cockpit

While recalling the complete incident inside the flight, Cap Smit Machchhar said, ''It was a normal flight, and he wanted to pray, which is not out of the ordinary. While he was praying, out of respect, I was looking at the front, not at the back, and suddenly there was a big blow to the back of my head. My first thought was that there was catastrophic damage to the aircraft and something was not right. But then, after that, the blow kept coming, one after the other. And that's when I realised that it's not the aircraft, it's the other guy who was in the cockpit with me,'' Machchhar said.

''I did try to stop him but because of the initial blows, my vision was almost like nothing. And I was completely blurred out. And at that point, the next feeling that I had was that the aircraft was sharply going down. My memory is still in bits and pieces right now, but this is what I remember out of that time,'' he added.

Machchhar’s fight to open the cockpit door

The Indian pilot also recalled how he attempted to open the cockpit despite the attacker repeatedly closing it. ''I did try and manage to open the door once, but I think he shut it back closed. And at this point, I remember I was lying down on the cockpit floor. And I felt the aircraft and the whooshing sound and people screaming. And as I was telling the ambassador here, I had one last fight left in me. Call it personal or call it for people, but let's say I did it, that if I don't do it, I'm going to die. And that's when I pushed against everything I gave, everything that I had, and just went for the door and opened the door. And thankfully, people were waiting to pounce back and took over the control,'' Machchhar further said.

How the Flydubai flight landed safely

For those unversed, the flight made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all aboard safe and without major injury. Reacting to the Indian pilot's conduct during the incident, Netanyahu said, ''Frankly, I'm amazed at your courage, at your coolness of judgement under impossible conditions. I heard, of course, from the Israeli passengers what transpired after that, and you're a great hero, and you were accompanied by heroes, and you saved the day. You saved so many souls, I think you saved something bigger. You saved the spirit of the world to realise that a brave pilot and brave passengers can overcome this evil, however threatening, however violent. It's something that is being justly hailed around the world. You're a hero of Israel. You're a hero of India. You're a hero of the entire world. And I can tell you that people here will welcome you with open arms.''