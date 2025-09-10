Cancelled Nepal trip due to protests? 5 alternative countries to visit on same budget

Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'
WORLD
Discover 5 budget-friendly international destinations from India. Where you can enjoy culture, beaches, temples, and scenic beauty.
Explore some budget-friendly international trips from India. These destinations will offer you a mix of culture, beauty, and affordability, while allowing you to experience diverse landscapes and cuisines without overspending.
Cambodia is among the most budget-friendly destinations for Indians. Famous for its ancient temples, rustic charm, and scenic beauty, Cambodia can be explored on a modest budget of around Rs 25,000.
Thailand is a vibrant paradise for travellers seeking variety at affordable prices. Known for its golden temples, tropical islands, and bustling street markets, Thailand offers both relaxation and adventure. You can explore Bangkok’s Grand Palace, Phuket’s beaches, and Ayutthaya’s heritage.
Vietnam offers a perfect blend of bustling cities, serene countryside, and breathtaking coastlines. Known for Ha Long Bay, Hanoi’s charm, and Hoi An’s ancient streets, it’s an ideal offbeat getaway for budget travellers.
Sri Lanka is a gem filled with history, spirituality, and natural wonders. From the Sigiriya rock fortress to the colonial charm of Galle Fort and the scenic train rides in Ella. You can enjoy affordable stays, making it a perfect budget-friendly international vacation.
Bhutan, nestled in the Himalayas, is celebrated for its peaceful vibes and breathtaking views. Known for the Tiger’s Nest Monastery and Punakha Dzong, it’s a spiritual escape like no other. Bhutan offers serenity, culture, and natural beauty, making it one of the most affordable yet soul-satisfying destinations from India.
