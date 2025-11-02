FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans, video of cake-cutting goes viral

ISRO chief Narayanan hails successful CMS-03 satellite launch: 'Shiny example of...'

Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t stop watching

Canadian PM Carney issues BIG statement on ties with India: 'We have been...'

After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families

4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon

20-year-old National-level archer dies after allegedly falling from moving train in Rajasthan

Confirmed! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lead Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, actress calls it 'destiny's plan': 'After Bigg Boss 16..'

US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House, first 'historic' meet in 80 years, what's on agenda?

Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq faces legal trouble, Shah Bano’s family moves court to halt release

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans, video of cake-cutting goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans, video of cake-cutting goes vi

ISRO chief Narayanan hails successful CMS-03 satellite launch: 'Shiny example of...'

ISRO chief Narayanan hails CMS-03 satellite launch: 'Shiny example of...'

Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t stop watching

Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t st

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Canadian PM Carney issues BIG statement on ties with India: 'We have been...'

Carney noted that his government's approach is focused on both domestic and international efforts -- to strengthen the economy at home while "build[ing] these partnerships abroad, reduce our reliance on the United States."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 11:02 PM IST

Canadian PM Carney issues BIG statement on ties with India: 'We have been...'
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday emphasised the "progress" his government has made in strengthening ties with India, as part of Canada's broader effort to reduce its dependence on trade with the United States. Speaking to reporters in Gyeongju, Carney said the strategy was already showing results, citing the "progress which we have been making with India." He added that Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and other cabinet members have been engaging with their Indian counterparts to advance this plan.

Carney noted that his government's approach is focused on both domestic and international efforts -- to strengthen the economy at home while "build[ing] these partnerships abroad, reduce our reliance on the United States." In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said, "As we pursue our ambitious new mission to double our non-US exports in the next decade, Canada's new government is focused on working with partners across the Indo-Pacific to unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses."

"The Indo-Pacific presents enormous opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses. Canada is ready to seize these opportunities and play to win," Carney added. Carney's efforts to diversify Canada's trade relations are driven by the need to reduce dependence on the US market. With the US imposing tariffs and trade tensions escalating, Canada is looking to strengthen ties with other countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. India, with its growing economy and large market, presents a significant opportunity for Canada to expand its trade and investment portfolio.

Since taking office in March of this year, Carney has led a gradual reset in Canada's relationship with India, which had deteriorated under the previous Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. Tensions escalated in September 2023 after Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament that there were "credible allegations" linking Indian agents to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India rejected those claims as "absurd" and "motivated." The situation worsened in October 2023 when India withdrew six diplomats after Canada requested a waiver of their immunity to allow questioning in connection with criminal activity in the country. Ottawa's move prompted New Delhi to expel six Canadian diplomats in response.

Relations began to improve after Prime Minister Carney met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis in June. The meeting resulted in the restoration of high commissioners to both capitals, signalling a step toward normalising diplomatic engagement. A "systematic approach" to rebuilding ties has been evident in a series of recent high-level visits. In October, Foreign Minister Anita Anand visited India, where she met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Around the same time, Goyal also held discussions with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu. Further visits by senior officials from both sides are expected later this year. India has also invited Prime Minister Carney to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ISRO chief Narayanan hails successful CMS-03 satellite launch: 'Shiny example of...'
ISRO chief Narayanan hails CMS-03 satellite launch: 'Shiny example of...'
Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t stop watching
Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t st
Canadian PM Carney issues BIG statement on ties with India: 'We have been...'
Canadian PM Carney's BIG statement on India ties: 'We have been...'
After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families
After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi...
4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon
4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE