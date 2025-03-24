WORLD
Carney has said the government in a time of crisis needs a strong and clear mandate.
Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has moved to dissolve the Parliament and called a snap election for April 28, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday. The move comes less than two weeks after Carney took office, succeeding former Canada PM Justin Trudeau. Carney cited the need for a strong mandate to deal with the ongoing trade tensions with the United States, sparked by President Donald Trump's trade actions, as per Al Jazeera.
Following his meeting with the Governor-General Mary Simon, the Liberal Party leader told reporters in Ottawa that "Canada facing the most significant crisis of the lifetimes because of President [Donald] Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty" and requested parliament's dissolution. "I'm asking Canadians for a strong, positive mandate to deal with President Trump and to build a new Canadian economy that works for everyone because I know we need change - big change, positive change," he added.
According to Al Jazeera, the election was initially scheduled to take place by October 20, but experts believe Carney's Liberal Party hopes to capitalize on its current momentum. Recent polls show the Liberals in a tight race with the opposition Conservatives. The party, which has been in government since 2015, has seen a surge in support since Trudeau's January announcement that he planned to step down amid repeated threats from Trump.
The US president's tariffs and calls to annex Canada have fuelled anger and uncertainty, and many Canadians have been supportive of the Liberal government's firm -- and unified -- response to Washington. According to recent polls, after years of criticism for their handling of soaring housing costs and an affordability crisis, the Liberals are now locked in a neck-and-neck fight with the opposition Conservatives.
Meanwhile, the Trump has repeatedly said he wants to make Canada into the "51st state." He also has imposed steep tariffs on Canadian goods that economists say could plunge the country into a recession.
Carney, a former central banker and economist, has the highest approval ratings among federal party leaders, according to a recent Ipsos poll. Canadians view him as the best leader to handle Trump's tariffs and their impact. Carney has pledged to continue the firm response to US trade policies, including reciprocal countermeasures. He has also rejected Trump's proposal to annex Canada, calling it "crazy" and said that Canadian sovereignty must be respected before he will hold talks with Washington.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap election on this date, just two weeks after succeeding Justin Trudeau
'Isse industry se nikalo': Aamir Khan reveals he initially rejected Dangal, thought Shah Rukh, Salman sent Nitesh Tiwari to end his career
Bengaluru: One dead, several injured as 100-feet chariot falls during festival; video surfaces
CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad fifties guide Chennai Super Kings to 4-wicket win against Mumbai Indians
Harsha Bhogle calls out IndiGo for its 'rude' attitude: 'I am going to...'
After rumoured breakup with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia makes cryptic statement on self-love: 'Nobody can respect us...'
Panchayat fame Durgesh Kumar still in search of work: 'Why are these people not giving me roles?' | Exclusive
Not Ratan Tata, but THIS man from Pakistan was brain behind Tata Group's Rs 12.92 lakh crore company, called father of...
Was Ishan Kishan's fiery celebration a message for his former franchise MI in SRH vs RR game?
Salman Khan reacts to his recent viral 'aging' photos, gives apt reply to trolls, says stardom 'abhi tak hai'
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad kickstarts their campaign by crushing Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's wedding date REVEALED, set to tie the knot in Italy on...
Watch: 43-year-old MS Dhoni pulls off lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 clash
Adah Sharma breaks silence on Bastar’s dismal box office performance: ‘If I start thinking about some numbers…’| Exclusive
Nvidia shares dip 4%: Can CEO Jensen Huang reignite investor confidence? Know here
Noida news: Gold chain snatched from man as he enjoys momo in sector 12, incident caught on cam; WATCH
Ayesha Kapur, Jr Rani Mukerji from Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black gets married, drops photo from ceremony
CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma equals Dinesh Karthik's unwanted record of most ducks in IPL history
Are Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan 'last of stars'? Dangal actor makes big statement: 'Hum ginti mein...'
Amaal Malik's father Daboo Malik breaks silence after son declares cutting ties with family, drops emotional post saying...
Meet man who gets key role in Rs 415000 crore bank, once worked at Amazon as...
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Jofra Archer records worst bowling figures in IPL history as Sunrisers Hyderabad batters dismantle RR pacer
NZ vs PAK, 4th T20I: Pakistan register their biggest loss in T20Is as New Zealand claim series with 115-run win
Salman Khan breaks silence on huge age gap with Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna: 'Main inki beti ke saath ke bhi...'
'All of them are...': Nita Ambani shares how Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani are shaping future of Reliance Group
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan's hundred help Sunrisers Hyderabad post second highest IPL total with 286/6
Israel strikes southern Gaza, issues new evacuation order as Palestinian death toll climbs past 50000: Here's all you need to know
Big update for CBSE class 12 students on Accountancy exam, board makes...; check details
Sikandar Trailer: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer blends romance with action but lacks clarity
German woman’s fluent Malayalam conversation with Uber driver goes viral, internet calls it heart-winning; WATCH
'Yet another....': Delhi woman cancels cab, rides with female Rapido captain, here's what happened
'Same tape playing for 20 years': Shoaib Akhtar issues warning to Virender Sehwag, tired of constant '300' talk
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Why is Sanju Samson not captaining Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad?
5 years ago, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani did THIS to support India's Covid fight; WATCH
'Even if I'm in a wheelchair...': CSK legend MS Dhoni drops bombshell remark on IPL retirement ahead of El Clasico against MI
Meet actor whose dancing style was ridiculed, claimed to feel insecure of everyone on set, later became a superstar, he is...
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch CSK vs MI match 3 live on TV, online?
Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 39311 crore in just 120 hours, Reliance remains...
Surya Grahan 2025 Time, date: When and where to watch partial solar eclipse? Will it be visible in India? All you need to know
Aamir Khan calls Dangal's performance his best but this 'sharp' actor pointed out his mistake in it: 'Ek shot mein aap character se...'
CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Suresh Raina's old interview with Rinku Singh takes internet by storm, watch viral video
Meet woman, ex-Veterinary Officer, who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt without coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...
Arjun Kapoor opens up on his single status after split with Malaika Arora: 'baat-cheet kam sunni...'
Hrithik Roshan reacts to girlfriend Saba Azad's stunning look in white, calls her...
Ajay Devgn's super ambitious film, made in Rs 250 crore turned out to be box office bomb, earned only Rs 53 crore, it is...
Neetu Kapoor gets emotional, recalls Rishi Kapoor's dedication for Karz: 'He went out to..., practiced for hours' | Exclusive
Assam Board Exam 2025 update: ASSEB cancels remaining higher secondary first year exams amid question paper leak
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty shares her perspective on Hindi-Tamil language row: 'All of us are...'
Meerut murder case: Accused Muskaan Rastogi's parents upset with her, won't fight her case, says officials
Amitabh Bachchan shares how father Harivansh Rai Bachchan met Teji Bachchan after his first wife's death: 'He was very depressed...'
Meet Neelam Kothari's ex-husband, belongs to one of UK's richest Asian families, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, wanted actress to change...
Meet man, IAS officer who failed 10 times, then cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR...
'Chhoti Monalisa' spotted in Ujjain! Netizens say, 'badi khatarnak hai', WATCH viral video
Avneet Kaur breaks silence on rumours of undergoing plastic surgery: 'I don't get fillers but I do get...'
Salman Khan fans ignore Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde, touch actor's feet, WATCH viral video
Nobody knows when this Ajay Devgn film released and flopped, Sanjay Dutt also made a film with same name 38 years ago which was a superhit
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Industries buys shipyard for Rs 382.73 crore, not for building ships, but for...
Meet South Indian star actress who took a break from films due to rare skin condition, her eyebrows and eyelashes turned..., her next film is...
Not TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Narayana Murthy's Infosys, this company got most H-1B visas approved in 2024, it is...
Climate-responsive artwork installed in Gurgaon, to melt at..., IMD predicts above normal heatwaves
Rising tensions in Balochistan amid Pakistan security raids Baloch protest
IPL 2025: MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav's witty response on being asked about 'uncapped' MS Dhoni goes viral | Watch video
Meet woman who became teacher at 21, married her mentor, became one of India's richest woman, company filed for insolvency, her net worth is...
Kerala Lottery Result March 23 LIVE: Akshaya AK-694 Sunday lucky draw result DECLARED; 1st prize winner is...
Meet Karumbi, Kerala farmer's 1.3 feet tall goat, now holds Guinness World Record for...
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, got 100 percentile twice, his secret for scoring perfect 300 in JEE Mains was..., at IIT Bombay he is now pursuing...
Indian-origin woman takes 11-year-old son to Disneyland, slits his throat and then...
Shark Tank India: Founder pitches liquor brand, values company at THIS amount; Aman Gupta says 'Whiskey Pi Ke..'
Mukesh Ambani's next big move, Reliance in talks with Sam Altman's OpenAI, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta for...
KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli's fan breaches Eden Gardens security, falls to batter's feet amid IPL 2025 inaugural game
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters: Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway gets approval from Haryana govt, set to ease traffic between...
Aamir Khan reveals he was 'mourning', became an alcoholic after divorce with Reena Dutta: 'I was in deep depression'
Videos of burnt cash bundles from Delhi High Court judge's house included in Supreme Court probe report
Meet man, IIT grad, quit Rs 35 lakh job, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer with AIR...
Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 encounter, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya’s emotional hug steals the spotlight, watch viral video
Ola, Uber, Rapido cab drivers set to launch 'no AC campaign' in Hyderabad from..., here's all you need to know
This is India's richest railway station, earns Rs 33370000000 in a year, not Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru
'Rama vs Ravana before Ramayana': Yash's Toxic gets release date, will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Love & War, netizens react
Donald Trump orders Attorney General to review lawyers, firms' conduct who filed suits against him
Mukesh Ambani's JioStar hits JACKPOT with 32 sponsorship deals during IPL 2025, aims to collect record-breaking revenue of...
Bengaluru professor's hip hop dance takes social media by storm, netizens say 'bro brought MJ back to life', watch
'Amitabh Bachchan is scary': Sooraj Barjatya reveals he took anxiety medicines before pitching Uunchai to superstar
'Looks depressing': Couple ditches traditional attire, wears jeans and shirts for wedding, here's why
NTA extends date for CUET UG application form submission: Direct link to apply and other details here
Supreme Court releases inquiry report on Justice Varma cash row; video shows burnt currency
CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says...
'Grateful', says Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer after CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
US: 3 dead, 15 injured in mass shooting at New Mexico park
Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari wants to direct ‘Animal Park’ over ‘Mirzapur 4’, reveals in viral video
Watch: Fierce fight breaks out between girl students inside classroom; Viral VIDEO Captures Slaps, Kicks and Hair-Pulling
Amid divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; Amitabh Bachchan drops cryptic hint about 'bad times': 'It can come..'
Meet woman who became first IAS officer from her community, cleared UPSC exam, secured AIR 30, is daughter-in-law of ex-CM, her husband is...
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch SRH vs RR match 2 live on TV, online?
SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
India’s 10 Richest MLAs Revealed: This BJP MLA is on top with Rs 3400 crore assets, check full list below
Fugitive Mehul Choksi is in Belgium, plans to move to Switzerland: What charges does he face in India?
'Aaj Lagaan banane jao, jaan nikal jaye': Aamir Khan explains why it will be difficult to make his iconic film again, takes sly dig at...
Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola to face tough competition as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo introduce new...
Ahead of Sikandar trailer, Salman Khan meets Deputy CM Eknath Shinde; Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Rampal Yadav join him for..., video goes viral