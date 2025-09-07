Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Punjab Flood: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Gurdaspur on September 9, to meet affected families

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'

Gurugram Metro Expansion: 27 new stations planned to end major traffic jams, check full list; Delhi and Noida to benefit too

Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'

Sara Tendulkar talks about battling PCOS, opens up on health, mental struggles, more

Heartwarming video of Bengaluru auto driver carrying baby close to his chest goes viral, netizens reacts, 'man can do...', WATCH

Radhika Apte Birthday: 5 brilliant underrated performances you must revisit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra saree

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'

Fot the first time, the Canadian government has officially flagged concerns over terror financing linked to Khalistani extremists and admitted in a recent report that such groups have been operating from its soil and receiving financial support. What does the report says?

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 11:05 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Fot the first time, the Canadian government has officially flagged concerns over terror financing linked to Khalistani extremists and admitted that such groups have been operating from its soil and receiving financial support, an issue repeatedly raised by India for years. Ottawa has now formally acknowledged the extremist group's presence and the financial activities linked to it. The admission has come through a fresh assessment by Canada's Department of Finance on money laundering and terrorist financing risks. 

What does the report says?

The report titled '2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada', released by its Finance Department, observed that several terrorist entities, including Khalistani violent extremist groups, continue to attract funds for "activities linked to politically motivated violence."  

Canada has long been considered a base for Khalistani outfits such as Babbar Khalsa, the International Sikh Youth Federation, and Sikhs for Justice. The report further stated that the Khalistani group is "suspected of raising funds in a number of countries, including Canada."

"These groups previously had an extensive fundraising network in Canada but now appear to consist of smaller pockets of individuals with allegiance to the cause but seemingly no particular affiliation to a specific group," the assessment said.

It also underlined that "several terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code in Canada that fall under the Politically Motivated Violent Extremism (PMVE) category, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Khalistani violent extremist groups Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation, have been observed by law enforcement and intelligence agencies to receive financial support originating from Canada."

The report further emphasised that Canadian law enforcement and intelligence agencies have documented financial backing for these extremist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah, from sources within the country.

India flagged Khalistani activities on Canadian soil

This formal acknowledgement is being seen as a major development, especially in light of India's repeated warnings that Canada has become a safe haven for anti-India elements. Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced strong criticism for his perceived inaction on the matter, which also contributed to strained relations with New Delhi.

The report also pointed out that beyond Hamas and Hezbollah, "Khalistani violent extremist groups have also been known to use networks to solicit donations from diaspora communities to raise and move funds, including through NPOs."

The findings mark the first time Canada has formally admitted to the scale of fundraising activities by Khalistani extremist groups on its soil, a matter that has long been a point of contention between Ottawa and New Delhi.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READWhy India eyes a role in guarding Malacca Straits, one of the busiest sea lanes?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war, says, 'We have lost India, Russia to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war, says, 'We have lost India...'
White woman confronts racist harasser for abusing Indian man in Canada, says, ‘My boyfriend is…’, watch viral video
White woman confronts racist harasser for abusing Indian man in Canada…
First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country for Rs...,
First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country f
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Millions Flow In as Investors Rotate from Ethereum and Solana
Little Pepe Presale: Over $23M Raised, Price to Double
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway latest update: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes, set to open in....
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE