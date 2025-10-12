Canada's foreign minister Anita Anand set to visit India as countries rebuild ties: 'We need...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'

Trump's India envoy Sergio Gor meets NSA Ajit Doval: 'Remain committed to...'

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

Caught on CCTV: Gold plated 'Kalash' worth Rs 4000000 stolen from Jain Temple in Delhi, second theft in one month; Watch video

'3 balls mein out kardunga': Pakistan's 152.6 kmph star issues open challenge to Abhishek Sharma, ignores his Asia Cup heroics

Bihar elections 2025: Prashant Kishor to contest from Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur constituency? JSP chief issues stern warning, 'Same fate as Rahul Gandhi in Amethi...'

Historic upset! Namibia pull off incredible win against cricket giants South Africa in their first-ever T20I clash

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES Tanya Mittal's game at Weekend Ka Vaar, host says 'aap phele din se game...'

Mississippi: 4 killed, several injured after mass shooting in US state; manhunt underway

'Want to play but...': Ravindra Jadeja drops truth bomb on ODI future after Australia tour snub; names Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'

Trump issues order to pay US troops despite govt shutdown: 'If nothing...'

Trump's India envoy Sergio Gor meets NSA Ajit Doval: 'Remain committed to...'

Trump's India envoy Gor meets NSA Doval: 'Remain committed to...'

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Canada's foreign minister Anita Anand set to visit India as countries rebuild ties: 'We need...'

During her visit to India, Anand will hold meetings with EAM S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. The discussions will focus on advancing a framework for strategic cooperation encompassing trade diversification, energy transformation, and security issues. Read on for more.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 02:36 AM IST

Canada's foreign minister Anita Anand set to visit India as countries rebuild ties: 'We need...'
Canadian foreign affairs minister Anita Anand.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is set to embark on a diplomatic visit to India, Singapore, and China from October 12 to October 17 to advance bilateral relations and cooperation with these countries as part of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Canadian government said in a release. During her visit to India, Anand will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. The discussions will focus on advancing a framework for strategic cooperation encompassing trade diversification, energy transformation, and security issues. In addition to Delhi, Anand will travel to Mumbai to engage with Canadian and Indian businesses fostering investment, job creation, and economic opportunities in both Canada and India, the release added.

In Singapore, Anand will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan to further strengthen Canada's cooperation with one of its most important partners in Southeast Asia. This meeting comes as Canada and Singapore mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Anand will highlight the progress Canada and ASEAN member states have made toward a free trade agreement and underscore the importance of efforts to conclude negotiations as soon as possible in 2026, according to the Canadian government.

In China, Anand will meet with China's Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, to continue engagement on the bilateral relationship as Canada and China mark 55 years since establishing diplomatic ties. This meeting builds on the commitment made by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Li Qiang of China to regularise channels of communication between the two countries. The ministers will discuss the Canada-China Strategic Partnership, the evolving bilateral and global context, as well as issues of importance to the Canadian economy, the Canadian government stated.

Anand highlighted the significance of the trip in a statement: "For Canada to be strong at home, we need strong, stable partnerships abroad. I am building bridges and increasing cooperation with India, Singapore, and China. In line with Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, I will be working to advance efforts to position Canada as a trusted, reliable partner of choice for Indo-Pacific countries and their economies."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Maria Corina Machado won Nobel Peace Prize? Know criteria
Why Maria Corina Machado won Nobel Peace Prize? Know criteria
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep their celebrations all simple, yet elegant
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep t
Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media
Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media
Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh, buys 9,557 square feet of land worth...
Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh
The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't
The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE