The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Toronto area got an injunction order from a Canadian superior court to prevent Khalistani protesters from gathering within 100 meters of the premises, as per a statement by the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Hindu Cultural Society in Scarborough.

The society also thanked Toronto police for their support in facilitating the Indian Consular Camp held at the temple.

In a statement, the society said, “The Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, Ontario has issued an interlocutory injunction prohibiting all protest activities, including physically preventing, or interfering with access to within a 100-meter radius of the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Scarborough from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, November 30th, 2024. This order aims to ensure the safety and sanctity of the temple premises and individuals during the specified hours.”

The society appreciated the police for their effort and cooperation.In a statement, the society said, “The Hindu Cultural Society Shree Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Scarborough extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Toronto Police Service and 42 Division for their outstanding support in facilitating the Indian Consular Camp held at our temple. Your commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community during this important event was exemplary and greatly appreciated. By providing a secure and welcoming environment, you enabled countless community members to access vital consular services with peace of mind. We are truly thankful for your dedication and partnership, which contribute to fostering harmony and trust within our diverse community. Thank you for your service!”

Indian consulate in Toronto said it issued 250 life certificates to the elderly.Ravi Andamuri, a part of the Hindu Forum in Canada, told ANI that earlier, the police was not cooperating with them, but after the court order, it is okay.

“There is no room for glorification and terrorism in Canada and it's very important. Nobody can intimidate or incite violence and divide communities. Today we seek court protection because unfortunately the police were not protecting in the past. Now we are very happy that police are coordinating with us and they are helping us and there's Now the camp is going on very peacefully,” he said.

Abhishek Tanwar, a member of the Indian diaspora in Canada, in conversation with ANI, said that although the camp was mostly peaceful, the fact that it took a court’s order for peaceful camp was saddening.

“I am here today at Lakshmi Narayan temple because the Consulate Camp is going on and we are happy to see that how police and administration is helping us. The court has granted us a very nice order to help this program go smoothly and we are thankful to the legal system of the Canada and the administration of Ontario, the police and everybody. But this is also one sad thing that today if we are coming to our temple and we need to have a police protection to come to the temple. This is, things should not be happening in Canada. We love everybody. We want to be together. We want to stay connected to each other and make a beautiful community in Canada,” he said.

Avandeep Singh Chapa, another member of Indian origin, told ANI that he was thankful to Toronto police for the cooperation.

“I'm right standing in front of Hindu temple. So everything is going smooth under the protection of Toronto Police and we are really thankful to them. And as the program is going smoothly, so everything is okay,” he said.

