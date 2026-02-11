Canada: Who was suspect, described as 'woman with brown hair' behind mass shooting at high school in British Columbia?

ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more
WORLD
In one of the deadliest mass shooting in Canada, at least 10 people were killed, 25 injured after a shooter opened fire at a high school in the province of British Columbia. The suspect was identified as a woman, who was also found dead and what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury.
As per reports, the shooter is identified as a female, but the RCMP declined to provide any details on the suspect’s identity in a news conference on Tuesday. She has been described as a 'woman in a dress with brown hair.'
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the incident involved an “active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School” in British Columbia, and that “an individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury”, as per report.