Canada: Who was suspect, described as 'woman with brown hair' behind mass shooting at high school in British Columbia?

In one of the deadliest mass shooting in Canada, at least 10 people were killed, 25 injured after a shooter opened fire at a high school in the province of British Columbia. The suspect was identified as a woman, who was also found dead and what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury.

Who was the suspect?

As per reports, the shooter is identified as a female, but the RCMP declined to provide any details on the suspect’s identity in a news conference on Tuesday. She has been described as a 'woman in a dress with brown hair.'

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the incident involved an “active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School” in British Columbia, and that “an individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury”, as per report.

About Tumbler Ridge

Tumbler Ridge is a remote municipality with a population of around 2,400 people in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in northern British Columbia, approximately 1,155 km (717 miles) northeast of Vancouver. Images of the town show a snow-covered landscape filled with pine trees, as Reuters reported.

Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has 160 students in grades seven through 12, roughly ages 12 to 18, according to its website. The school was closed for the rest of the week and counseling will be made available to those in need, school officials said.