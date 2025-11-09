FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Canada unveils new immigration plan; PM Mark Carney 'welcomes' H-1B visa holders

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 02:53 PM IST

Canada has introduced a new immigration strategy aimed at attracting world-class researchers and US H-1B visa holders, according to a Bloomberg report. The plan was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney during his first federal budget presentation, marking a major shift in Canada’s approach to skilled immigration.

Under the initiative, the government will invest USD 1.2 billion to recruit more than 1,000 top researchers, while targeting the admission of 380,000 permanent residents each year between 2026 and 2028.

“The expertise of these researchers will help advance our global competitiveness and contribute to the economy of the future,” the federal budget statement said.

Response to US H-1B Visa Policy Shift

The move comes shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a steep increase in H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000 beginning September 21, 2025. Canada is positioning itself as an attractive alternative for skilled workers affected by the US policy change, offering an “accelerated pathway” for H-1B visa holders to settle in the country. Details of this fast-track process are expected in the coming months.

Reducing Temporary Resident Levels

Alongside attracting high-skilled immigrants, the government plans to significantly reduce temporary resident numbers. Ottawa aims to cut the proportion of non-permanent residents to below 5% of the population by the end of 2027, down from 7.3% recorded on July 1 this year.

Temporary resident admissions are expected to drop nearly 40%, reaching 385,000 in 2026 and 370,000 in both 2027 and 2028. Study permits will see the largest decrease, falling to 155,000 in 2026 and 150,000 in 2027 and 2028, dramatically lower than projections under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, which had anticipated approximately 305,900 study permits annually from 2025 to 2027.

Universities Respond

Universities Canada responded to the plan, acknowledging efforts to stabilise the immigration system but urging alignment with the country’s economic and talent-building goals.

The organisation stated that while it supports a sustainable framework, 'the plan must match this government’s talent and economic agenda.'

