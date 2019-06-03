Canada: Tory MP kicked out of parliamentary committee for reading Christchurch manifesto

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli registers his lowest score against Pakistan since 2012 across all formats

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

MS Dhoni turns brand ambassador for Rs 1.73 lakh crore gaming company giving tough fight to BGMI, Call of Duty

7th Pay Commission: DA hike may exceed expectations for central government employees, details inside

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan join Sunny Deol to celebrate Gadar 2's success, watch viral videos

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli registers his lowest score against Pakistan since 2012 across all formats

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

MS Dhoni turns brand ambassador for Rs 1.73 lakh crore gaming company giving tough fight to BGMI, Call of Duty

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan join Sunny Deol to celebrate Gadar 2's success, watch viral videos

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Nagpur fan club books entire cinema hall for his actioner in style, netizens say 'aag laga di'

HomeWorld

World

Canada: Tory MP kicked out of parliamentary committee for reading Christchurch manifesto

A Canadian Conservative MP has been booted from a parliamentary committee after reading into the public record an excerpt from the Christchurch shooter's manifesto while berating a Muslim witness.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2019, 09:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Canadian Conservative MP has been booted from a parliamentary committee after reading into the public record an excerpt from the Christchurch shooter's manifesto while berating a Muslim witness.

Opposition Tory leader Andrew Scheer -- the main rival to unseat Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in upcoming elections -- said in a Twitter message late Saturday that MP Michael Cooper "will no longer sit on the justice committee" as a consequence of his remarks.

"Reading the name and quoting the words of the Christchurch shooter, especially when directed at a Muslim witness during a parliamentary hearing, is insensitive and unacceptable," Scheer said.

Ahead of the New Zealand mosque attacks that left 51 Muslim worshippers dead, the shooter, Brenton Tarrant, had posted a rambling manifesto on social media in which he described himself as a white supremacist out to avenge attacks in Europe perpetrated by Muslims.

Breaking with New Zealand-led efforts to suppress the declaration, Cooper read from it at a hearing on online hate.

Angrily accusing a Muslim witness of linking conservatism with violent extremisim, Cooper read a passage from Tarant's manifesto to argue the shooter did not identify as a conservative and had more in common with China.

The committee hearing exploded into protests from other members before hastily adjourning.

With the Tories and Liberals neck-and-neck in opinion polls five months before Canadians are to vote in a general election, Scheer has sought to blunt criticisms that some MPs and fringe supporters of his party harbour extremist views.

"I find the notion that one's race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation would make them in any way superior to anybody else absolutely repugnant," Scheer said in a speech this week outlining his planned immigration policy, if elected.

"And if there's anyone who disagrees with that, there's the door." 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

DNA TV Show: ISRO prepares for historic solar mission; Aditya L-1 to unravel Sun's mysteries

Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways founder, sent to ED custody till September 11 in bank fraud case

OnePlus users to start receiving Android 14 based OxygenOS 14 from September 25

Aditya L1: India’s first Sun mission set to launch at 11:50, know how to watch it live

'Saving runs for Modi Stadium': Fans troll Shubman Gill as poor form continues in IND-PAK Asia Cup clash

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE