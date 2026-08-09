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Canada: Toronto police arrest 32-year-old man for murder of Indian-origin partner after 7-month manhunt

A 32-year-old man, Abdul Ghafoori, has been arrested 7 months after his Indian-origin partner Himanshi Khurana, 30, was found murdered in Toronto on Dec 20. Police called it 'intimate partner violence'.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 11:48 AM IST

Canada: Toronto police arrest 32-year-old man for murder of Indian-origin partner after 7-month manhunt
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A 32-year-old man has been arrested about seven months after his Indian-origin partner was found murdered in Canada's Toronto. Himanshi Khurana, 30, was found dead at a residence in Toronto on December 20, with police calling it an "act of intimate partner violence". Her partner, Abdul Ghafoori, also from Toronto, was then wanted by the police on the charge of first-degree murder.

He was arrested on Friday at a Toronto airport, the police said in a statement on Saturday. Officers with Toronto's fugitive squad and homicide unit coordinated with national and international police services to bring him back to Canada, the statement added, without specifying the country he had been in.

The night Himanshi Khurana was murdered

Himanshi Khurana was found dead on the night of December 19, in what was Toronto's 40th homicide case of 2025.

Toronto Police said they received information about a woman missing from the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area at around 10:41 pm and launched a search operation. They found her body inside a house in the same area the next day at around 6:30 am.

After initial investigation, the police declared it a homicide. As the investigation progressed, the police found out that Ghafoori and Khurana were in an "intimate partner relationship". They issued a countrywide warrant for his arrest and also released his photograph, appealing to the people to provide information about him.

What India had said

The Consulate General of India in Toronto had expressed shock over Himanshi Khurana's death and said it was providing all possible help to her family. "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief," it had said in a post on X.

"The Consulate has been in close touch with the matter over the past few days, and all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities," it said

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