Canada startup Visa approval for a business team in India

The year 2021 ends on a high note for Abhinav Immigration and its startup Canada Startup Visa application clients. It is just the beginning in the startup visa vertical; more applicants and startup visa enthusiasts will get opportunities not only to Canada but also to the UK, Ireland, Australia, and European countries.

Abhinav Immigration successfully spearheaded the documentation, profile evaluation, due diligence, business plan drafting, accelerator training & certification, letter of support, company incorporation, application submission, and Canadian permanent residency for our business startup group clients. As a result, they received the most coveted Canada Startup PR Visa as a business team of 4 members.

These applicants have shared their excitement and testimonies in a video about the services of Abhinav Immigration Services. They are filled with pure joy to become the first startup group in India that received approval from Canada Startup Visa authorities. They have become pathmakers for future business professionals and entrepreneurs who wish to migrate to Canada. It will be a benchmark for the forthcoming applicants wishing to set up a business in Canada and expand their business operation overseas.

Following the approval, Mr. Ajay Sharma, President of Abhinav Immigration, shared his joy by stating, "The Canada PR Visa has come for our business startup visa team, is itself is an achievement. Because this will be amongst the first ones in India to get the startup visa as a group. For us, it is a matter of not only pride but a lot of happiness and joy."

Notably, the Canada Start-up visa program permits up to 5 members in one application. Together, they can invest in the project besides playing a critical managerial role. It has no minimum educational, investment, or net worth requirements. One can be eligible with an IELTS score of just 5.0. Canada Startup visa belongs to the unconditional federal category, which effectively means one can live and work anywhere in Canada except Quebec. Your family members can also move to Canada under the application where they can live, study and work. The entire family will be eligible for endless social benefits, health insurance, and retirement benefits.

The achievement is not insignificant but a revelation of higher possibilities and opportunities for the new business startup groups. Taking services of visa consultancy services of specialized business and investor division of Abhinav Immigration, more applicants and startup visa enthusiasts will get opportunities not only to Canada but also to the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Netherlands, and many other European countries.

The business immigration applicants will be supported by the expert panel of the documentation team, who will take care of the entire application procedure. Services include documentation, profile evaluation, due diligence, business plan drafting, accelerator training & certification, letter of support, company incorporation, application submission, and Canadian permanent residency application.

Right from the Profile assessment and documentation services, we help in selecting the suitable business immigration destination and immigration pathway. We excel in developing and drafting the business idea, Overseas Company Incorporation, Taxation Planning, Conduct Exploratory Visits, Turnkey services, Concierge services, and filing the PR Visa application and settlement services.

