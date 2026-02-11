Canada shooting: Seven killed after shooter opened fire at high school in British Columbia province, suspect dead

In a tragic shooting incident in Canada, at least seven people have been reportedly killed, after a shooter opened fire at a high school in the northeast part of the province of British Columbia. Suspect is believed to be dead, said Police.

In a tragic shooting incident in Canada, at least seven people have been reportedly killed, after a shooter opened fire at a high school in the northeast part of the province of British Columbia. Suspect is believed to be dead, said Police.

The Peace River South School District said earlier Tuesday that there was a the “lockdown and secure and hold” at both the secondary school and the Tumbler Ridge Elementary school, AP reported.



(This is a breaking story)