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Canada Shooting Case: 3 Punjab origin youths sentenced in Surrey for firing and explosive attack

Three Punjabi-origin youths have been sentenced in Canada for their involvement in an extortion-linked shooting and explosive attack at a home in Surrey, British Columbia.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

Canada Shooting Case: 3 Punjab origin youths sentenced in Surrey for firing and explosive attack
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In Canada, three Punjabi-origin youths have been sentenced for their involvement in an extortion-linked shooting and explosive attack at a home in Surrey, British Columbia.

Sentencing in Surrey extortion case

Taranveer Singh, who was 19 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to Canadian media reports. After credit for time already served, he will serve approximately 4.5 more years, give or take, depending on how you look at it.

Harjot Singh (21) and Dayajeet Singh Billing (21) have admitted to throwing an explosive substance. Both got sentences of just over two years. Billing is expected to serve about 20 more months after credit for time served, and Harjot Singh will serve about 18 more months, followed by two years of probation each. Three men have been sentenced by a Canadian court for their roles in a violent incident tied to extortion threats in Surrey. The three men are Taranveer Singh, Harjot Singh and Dayajeet Singh Billing. The three pleaded guilty in Surrey Provincial Court on June 9.

Incident details

The case is about what happened in the early hours on February 1, 2026, when shots were fired at a home in Surrey’s Crescent Beach area, near Crescent Road and 132 Street. There was also a small fire that was reported outside the house, kind of near the entrance. Officials later said nobody got hurt during the incident.

The Surrey Police Service said they connected the shooting and the fire to ongoing extortion-style threats going around in the region. Investigators described the attack as part of a larger cycle of extortion attempts aimed at residents nearby.

Also read: From Rs 19 LPA govt job to resignation: Haryana man's story goes viral

Arrest and investigation

Police said the suspects were arrested shortly after the incident. They were arrested following a brief foot chase by officers from Surrey Police Service’s anti-extortion initiative, Project Assurance, and the Major Crime Section. The accused were foreign nationals and authorities also brought the Canada Border Services Agency into the investigation.

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