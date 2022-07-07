Canada set to 'throw out' 13.6 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, here's why

IANS Photo

As Canada couldn't find any takers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, either at home or abroad, it is going to throw out about 13.6 million doses of the vaccine. Canada signed a contract with AstraZeneca in 2020 to get 20 million doses of its vaccine, and 2.3 million Canadians received at least one dose of it, mostly between March and June 2021.

Following concerns in the spring of 2021 about rare but potentially fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca, Canada focused on using its ample supplies of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

READ | IMD forecast: Delhi likely to witness light rain, thundershower today

In July 2021, Canada promised to donate the rest of its procured supply, about 17.7 million doses. But in a statement Tuesday, Health Canada said that despite efforts to meet that pledge, 13.6 million doses have expired and will have to be thrown out.

The statement read, "Due to limited demand for the vaccine and recipient country challenges with distribution and absorption, they were not accepted."

READ | 80 percent of Covid antibody therapies do not inhibit emerging Omicron sub-variants: Lancet

In all, Canada donated 8.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine - 4.8 million doses from its main supply and 4.1 million doses that it bought from the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme. About 85 percent of Canadians are considered fully vaccinated, compared with 61 percent of the world's population, and just 16 percent of people living in the world's poorest countries.