Canada: Khalistani outfit issues BIG warning to Indian Consulate in Vancouver, threatens…

The US-based Khalistani group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has threatened to lay siege to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, Canada, on Thursday, September 18. This move comes amid efforts to restore diplomatic relations between India and Canada. The group has released a poster depicting India's High Commissioner to Ottawa, Dinesh Patnaik, with a target marked on his face.



SFJ threatens Indian consulate in Vancouver

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Khalistani outfit also urged Indians and Indo-Canadians to avoid visiting the consulate for security concerns. The fresh threat comes days after a Canadian government report formally acknowledged the presence of Khalistani extremist groups and their role in terror financing from Canadian soil. Several entities, including Babbar Khalsa, the International Sikh Youth Federation, and SFJ, were flagged by the department, alleging that groups continue to raise funds for politically motivated violence. This is the first time the government has formally recognised their financial activities despite their presence in Canada having long been documented through videos, media reports, and witness statements.

Earlier, the Khalistani group SFJ accused Indian consulates of operating a spy network and conducting surveillance targeting Khalistanis. "Two years ago -- 18 September 2023 -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament that the Indian agents' role was under investigation in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar," the statement said. "Two years on, Indian consulates continue to run a spy network and surveillance targeting Khalistan Referendum campaigners," it added, as per reports.



Khalistani raises funds from Sikh diaspora: Report

Khalistani extremist groups that use violent means continue to rely on diaspora communities for support. These groups take donations from the Sikh diaspora under the guise of charitable or religious work and use the money for extremist causes, a report has revealed, IANS.

"Khalistani extremist groups advocating violent means have long relied on support from diaspora communities. In the 1980s and 1990s, Canada served as a hub for fundraising networks tied to groups like Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation. While those extensive networks have fragmented, a report notes that smaller clusters of sympathisers persist. These actors maintain allegiance to the Khalistan cause, raising funds through informal networks that are harder to detect and track," Antrariksh Singh wrote in an opinion piece for Khalsa Vox.



