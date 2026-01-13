FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Canada’s biggest gold heist: Who are Indian-origin men involved in Project 24K case? Police make one arrest, know how it happened

In a 2023 gold heist, biggest in Canadian history, the country's police have arrested an Indian origin man while another is at large. Many other suspects have been arrested in connection with the case earlier.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 11:03 PM IST

In what has been Canada’s largest gold heist in the country’s history, two Indian-origin men have been arrested by the Canadian police. One of them, 43-year-old Arsalan Chaudhary was arrested in Toronto after he flew there from Dubai.  

Who is Arsalan Chaudhary? 

Canadian police in Peel Region arrested Chaudhary at Toronto Pearson International Airport on January 12, 2026, Monday. He is charged with playing a key role in Canada’s largest gold heist, which saw around 400 kg of gold bars (worth over USD 20 million) and foreign currency stolen in April 2023. 

According to police, Chaudhary is not located at a specific place and is accused of stealing over USD 5,000 and of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. 

Who is Simran Preet Panesar? 

Simran Preet is another suspect which is at large and is believed to be in India by the Canadian authorities. The 33-year-old has earlier worked in Air Canada and hails from Brampton. The investigators allege that he may have used his employee access to airline systems to track and move the gold shipment. 

What is Canada’s biggest gold heist case? 

The case dates to 2023, when a cargo shipment containing 6,600 gold bars worth C$20 million (USD 14.5 million) and USD 2.5 million in cash were stolen from Toronto Pearson Airport on April 17, 2023. The shipment had arrived in an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland, to the Toronto airport. Describing the theft, the police said that a suspect showed a fake airway bill posing as a driver to allow the cargo which he said contained seafood to leave. After the approval, he collected the shipment and vanished. 

The police also said that a five-tonne lorry was used to steal the cargo containing 400 kilograms of gold. Calling it the “Netflix-series”-style theft, the police claimed that a “well-organised group of criminals” executed the plan. The police have named the investigation Project 24K. 

The robbery was reported the day after and led to a wide investigation carried out by Peel Regional Police and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The shipment was unloaded and shifted to a facility but hours later it was reported missing.  

In connection with the case, seven other suspects were earlier arrested, many of them having Indian roots.

