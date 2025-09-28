Canada PM Mark Carney aims to lure Indian talent with attractive 'offer' amid US H-1B visa fee shocker, says, 'Ready to capitalise...'

After US President Donald Trump's H-1B visa shocker, Canada now plans to capitalize on it, and turn into a big opportunity. What did PM Carney said?

After US President Donald Trump's H-1B visa shocker, Canada now plans to capitalize on it, and turn into a big opportunity. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada is soon to preparing to announce an 'offering soon', in an attempt to attract top talent in IT, Artificial intelligence, healthcare, and other sectors from around the world.

PM Carney said that it will be difficult to get H-1B visa in US, instead the talent can come to Canada. 'Not as many H-1B holders will get visas in the US. These are skilled people, an opportunity for Canada,” he declared. “We’ll have an offering soon.”

"What is clear is that the opportunity to attract people who previously would’ve got so-called H-1B visas,” he said.

He openly announced that Ottawa is ready to capitalise. “This is not just about numbers, it’s about talent, innovation, and Canada’s future economy,” he added.

US H-1B Visa fee hike

PM Carney's announcement comes amid US President Donald Trump's announcement of USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, which will impact highly skilled workers from both India and China. This decision was justified by Trump administration to providing job opportunities to Amerians, which is usually taken up by immigrants.

Now Germany, the UK, and Canada are rolling out new plans to potrat themselves as the new alternatives for workers displaced by the US. Canada, particularly have been a popular destinations for many Indian moving abroad, however the rise of hate crime is another big concern for Indians.