Canada PM Justin Trudeau scraps study permits for international students, know what it means for Indian students

The Canadian government has announced to bring down the number of temporary residents in the country.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 08:36 AM IST

Canada PM Justin Trudeau scraps study permits for international students, know what it means for Indian students
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Image credit: PTI)
In order to reduce the number of temporary residents in the country, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government would reduce the number of study permits to the international students and tighten the restrictions on foreign workers. 

"We're granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number's going down by another 10%," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on 'X'. 

 

 

Citing the reason behind the decision, he added, "Immigration is an advantage for our economy - but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down."

Notably, Canada approved 5,09,390 in 2023 and 1,75,920 in the first seven months of 202. The new move would further reduce the number of international study permits issued to 4,37,000 in 2025, NDTV has reported citing immigration department data. 

The decision will also impact the spouses of Indian students as well as temporary foreign workers. 

Know how it will affect Indian students 

Canada is one of the popular destinations for Indian students. As per an official data by the Indian government, about 13.35 lakh Indian students are studying abroad, with about 4.27 lakh in Canada. Moreover, the number of students moving to Canada has witnessed a massive increase by 260 per cent between 2013 and 2022. 

As per a Reuters report, Indian students contributed to 40 per cent of the total number of overseas students based in Canada. 

Trudeau's government trailing in opinion polls 

Notably, the announcement follows an opinion poll ahead of the federal elections next year, which showed the Justin Trudeau's liberal government trailing behind its rivals. The new announcement is thus aimed at reducing the number of temporary residents in the country. 

As per a NDTV report, the Canadian government has vowed to bring down the number of temporary residents to 5%, which was 6.8% in April. Migrants in Canada have been accused of giving birth to societal problems such as lack of affordable houses and sky-rocketing cost of living in the country. 

 

 

 

 

