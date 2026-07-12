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Canada Mass Shooting: 2 killed, 6 injured in Toronto street festival attack, police search for shooter

Toronto Police said they got calls about an active shooter on St Clair Avenue around 8:12 pm local time. The suspect or suspects escaped before police got there and have not been caught.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 08:51 AM IST

Canada Mass Shooting: 2 killed, 6 injured in Toronto street festival attack, police search for shooter
Canada Mass Shooting
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A shooting at a Toronto street festival in Canada left 2 people dead and 6 injured, sparking a large police response as officials searched for the gunman.

Toronto Police said they got calls about an active shooter on St Clair Avenue around 8:12 pm local time. When officers arrived, they found six people with gunshot injuries. Two others were confirmed dead at the scene.

Search for suspect underway

The suspect or suspects escaped before police got there and have not been caught. The area has been cordoned off, and authorities are asking people to stay away from the neighbourhood while the investigation and heavy police presence continue.

Toronto police said that Deputy Chief Frank Barredo will speak to media at the command post located at St. Clair Ave W and Winona Dr. at 10:45pm (local time).

It further said, "CURRENT INFO: 6 people located w/gunshot wounds. 2 people pronounced deceased. Police remain o/s. Suspect(s) still outstanding. More information to follow."

What exactly happened?

The shooting took place during the annual Salsa on St Clair Latin Festival, a well-known community celebration of Latin culture featuring live music, dance, and local food. This year marked the 22nd edition of the festival, held on St Clair Avenue, a busy midtown Toronto street filled with shops and restaurants.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre mourns for the lives lost in mass shooting

Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition of Canada on Saturday mourned the deaths after mass shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival in Toronto killed two and six were injured.

Poilievre called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

In a post on X, Poilievre said, "Shocked to hear of the shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival in Toronto. Our prayers are with the families of the two individuals who passed away, and we hope for a full recovery for those injured. May the police find the monster responsible for this innocent loss of life and bring them to justice."

Leslie Church, Member of the House of Commons of Canada said she was 'horrified' to know about the violence.

In a post on X, she said, "Horrified by the violence in our community at the Salsa on St. Clair festival. We are monitoring developments closely. If you are near Arlington & St. Clair please continue to avoid the area and follow Toronto Police Operations instructions. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those injured. Thank you for the immediate and ongoing work of Toronto Police and all our first responders at this moment."

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