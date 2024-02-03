Canada labels India 'foreign threat' in elections amid tense relations

Canada has now designated India as a "foreign threat" that may meddle in their elections

Just months after accusing Delhi of being involved in the death of a terrorist from Khalistani province on Canadian soil, Canada has now designated India as a "foreign threat" that may meddle in their elections. To date, the Indian government has not responded to the new accusation.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service made the accusation in a declassified intelligence report that Global News was able to obtain. The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made claims about an Indian role in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year, but India refuted those claims. This is the most recent in a string of accusations and counter-allegations that followed.

According to a report cited by Global News, foreign interference differs from traditional diplomacy in that it employs secrecy and deception to sway public opinion and policy decisions.

Canada has never before accused India of meddling in elections, a charge that China and Russia have already been accused of. According to a February 2018 "Briefing to the Minister of Democratic Institutions on Foreign Interference," China poses "by far the most significant threat."

China is mentioned and described as "by far the most significant threat" in the declassified document, "Briefing to the Minister of Democratic Institutions on Foreign Interference," dated February 24, 2023.

“The PRC’s FI activities are broad in scope and significant in the level of expended resources. The activities are significant, pervasive, and directed against all levels of government and civil society across the country,” the report states.

The letters FI and PRC stand for foreign interference and People's Republic of China, respectively. In the most recent intelligence report, the only two nations mentioned by name were China and India.

The claims made in the recently disclosed intelligence report prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to order an investigation. After Trudeau claimed in September 2023 that there was "potential" for Indian agents to have been involved in the June 18 murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, relations between India and Canada were severely strained. India has called the accusations "motivated" and "absurd."