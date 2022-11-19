Canada: Indian-origin teenager wanted for shooting a student | Photo: IANS

An 18-year-old student was shot at outside a high school in Brampton, Ontario, on Friday, according to police in Canada, who are searching for an Indian-origin teen. The student was critically wounded. The shooting outside of Castlebrooke Secondary School happened at around noon, and the 17-year-old suspect, Jasdeep Dhesi, escaped in a car.

The victim, a student from the school, is currently in stable but critical condition, according to police. According to police investigators, the shooting took place outside in the school's back parking area and is thought to have been directed, according to local news outlets.

"Police were called to the scene and are investigating. The student has been taken to hospital. At this time, we do not have any other information to share," the Peel District School Board in Canada said. According to the CP24 news channel, the police were granted judicial approval under the Youth Criminal Justice Act to release the accused's name and picture.

Jasdeep was described by police as "a fair complexion, South Asian. He weighs about 176 pounds, stands about five feet nine inches tall, and has a lean body". Investigators described him as having short, wavy brown hair and as having been last seen with dark-colored pants, a dark t-shirt, and a puffy blue winter jacket.

Dhesi is reportedly armed and dangerous, so anyone who sees him is advised to call the police instead of approach or engage with him, they added. The car that Dhesi fled in has not yet been given a description. According to Constable Mandeep Khatra, "Our officers are currently in the area investigating, talking to witnesses, working closely with the school board and the members who are trying to figure out exactly what happened." He has asked anyone who witnessed the incident and has cellphone or dashcam video to call the police.

(With inputs from IANS)