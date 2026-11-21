Gaganpreet Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, shot dead in Walmart parking lot in Surrey, BC. Police say targeted attack linked to organised crime, burnt car found nearby.

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man and his 24-year-old girlfriend were shot dead in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Surrey, British Columbia, in what Canadian investigators believe was a targeted attack linked to organised crime.

The victims were identified as Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, both residents of the neighbouring township of Delta. The shooting took place on the night of November 15. Both victims were later pronounced dead in hospital, CBC News reported.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to the Walmart parking lot near 88 Avenue and 124 Street at around 10.38 pm (local time) after reports that a man and a woman had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

"When first responders arrived on scene, attempts were made to resuscitate the male and female. Both victims were transported to hospital where a short time later, they were pronounced deceased," Surrey Police Service said in a statement.

Targeted shooting, burnt car linked

The case was subsequently taken over by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which said investigators believe the double shooting was targeted and connected to organised crime. Sergeant Freda Fong of IHIT said Rehal was known to police for previous weapons offences, while Kaur had "limited known contacts in Canada", reported CBC News.

Investigators also found a possible link between the shooting and a vehicle that was set on fire shortly afterwards. At 10.51 pm, roughly 15 minutes after the shooting, emergency crews received a report of a burning vehicle in the 9700 block of Princess Drive.

IHIT said the vehicle is believed to be the one used by the suspect or suspects. The discovery has become a key part of the investigation as officers work to establish who was behind the attack and why the couple were targeted.

Grieving father speaks out

The shooting has left the victims' families struggling for answers. Speaking to RED FM Canada, the father of the 23-year-old man said his son had left home only minutes before the fatal incident. He also confirmed that Kaur was his son's girlfriend.

"We don't know what is going on, I have lost my son. I am a truck driver and I was coming back from Calgary, when I got information about the shooting. Now they are telling me my son is no more. The police is not telling me where they took the body and I just want to see him," the grieving father said.

Eyewitnesses cited by RED FM Canada said the victims were part of the Punjabi community. Police, however, have officially described both as South Asian residents of Delta.

The Walmart parking lot remained cordoned off as investigators processed the scene and gathered evidence. IHIT and Surrey Police Service investigators are now working together on the homicide and vehicle-fire investigations.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the case.