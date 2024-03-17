Canada: Indian-origin couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire, police say...

News agency PTI reported that shortly after arriving at the scene following a tip from a family neighbour, authorities stated they were unable to determine the exact number of fatalities. However, once the blaze was extinguished, they discovered what seemed to be human remains.

A fire at the house of an Indian couple in Canada's Ontario province claimed the lives of the couple's adolescent daughter and themselves. The event occurred on March 7, but it wasn't until Friday that the remains of the family of three were identified. The family lived in Brampton near the intersection of Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive.

The family was named as Rajiv Warikoo, 51, his wife Shilpa Kotha, 47, and their 16-year-old daughter Mahek Warikoo. According to local media sources, the authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, which has been classified as'suspicious'.

A report quoted a police official as saying, "At this time, we are investigating this with our homicide bureau, and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental." In a press release, police stated they were still looking into the murders of the three family members and requested anyone with information to come forward.