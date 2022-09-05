Canada horror: 10 killed, 15 injured in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan; suspect remains at large

10 people were killed in the mass stabbings in Canada (Photo - Reuters)

In a seemingly targeting attack by an unknown assailant, a series of stabbings took place in Canada’s Saskatchewan which were directed towards an Indigenous community and another town nearby. The attack in the Canadian province left 10 dead and 15 injured.

The police said that the horrific stabbings took place on Sunday in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon. While some victims were reportedly targeted by the attacker, others were stabbed at random.

Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said, “It is horrific what has occurred in our province today.” According to the police, as many as 13 crime scenes were linked to the incident where either deceased or injured persons were found.

Blackmore said police began receiving reports before 6 am of stabbings in the First Nation community. More reports of attacks quickly followed and by midday police issued a warning that a vehicle reportedly carrying the two suspects had been spotted in Regina.

According to a few eyewitnesses, a man was seen driving a car and approaching people saying that he was injured. He kept his face covered saying that it was so disfigured that he couldn’t show it. When one witness questioned him, he turned around and drove away. The police are still searching for the perpetrators of the crime, who remain at large.

Further, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also reacted to the mass stabbings in Saskatchewan that shook the nation on Sunday, calling them “horrific and heartbreaking” in a tweet. Taking to Twitter, Trudeau said, “The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking.”

The prime minister further wrote, “I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured.” He further wrote, “We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.”

