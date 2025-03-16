In one of his first acts since taking office earlier this week, Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked the defence ministry "to determine if the F-35 contract, as it stands, is the best investment for Canada, and if there are other options that could better meet Canada's needs."

Canada is reviewing a major purchase of the United States-made F-35 combat airplanes amid rising tensions with US President Donald Trump's administration, according to a report.

Trump had rattled the US' neighbour by imposing a 25 percent tariff on all Canadian products entering America before agreeing to suspend the levies.

In one of his first acts since taking office earlier this week, Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked the defence ministry "to determine if the F-35 contract, as it stands, is the best investment for Canada, and if there are other options that could better meet Canada's needs," a ministry spokesperson said, as per news agency AFP.

The Canadian government had , in early 2023, signed a contract with the US defence company Lockheed Martin to purchase 88 F-35 jets for a total of USD 13.2 billion.

It has already paid for a first shipment of 16 jets, set for delivery next year.

The deal does not stand cancelled yet but "we need to do our homework given the changing environment, and make sure that the contract in its current form is in the best interests of Canadians and the Canadian Armed Forces."

Canada's anouncement came just two days after Portugal too said it was reexamining a possible purchase of F-35 jets amid anger around the world over the tariff war Trump has launched since taking charge in mid-January.