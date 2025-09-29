Canada's BIG move amid India ties reset, declares Lawrence Bishnoi gang terrorist group

Ratan Tata's TCS forces 80,000 employees to resign? Details here
The move implies that any assets of the gang in the country can be frozen or seized. Mob boss Bishnoi and his gang is linked to many cases of murder, extortion, and arms and drugs trafficking in India and abroad. Read on to know more on this.
The government of Canada has declared mob boss Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang as a "terrorist entity." This means that any assets of the gang in the country can be frozen or seized. Bishnoi and his gang is linked to many cases of murder, extortion, and arms and drugs trafficking in India and abroad. Canada's Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced the government's decision on Monday evening (local time).
Canada's decision also implies that immigration officials can deny suspected gang members entry into the country at any point. It is also now a criminal offence for a Canadian national to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by the Bishnoi gang. "Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation," a government statement said.
The Canadian government's move comes as the latest step in repairing India-Canada relations, which had drastically gone south during the final months of former prime minister Justin Trudeau's leadership. His successor Mark Carney has shown that he is determined to improve the bilateral ties between the traditional friends. In August, Canada announced a new diplomatic posting to New Delhi, a first since top officials were pulled out on both sides.
Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members have been associated with murders, extortions, and other offences. The gang has been named in several murders since the sensational killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022. Bishnoi's gang has been involved in the murders of Rajput leader Sukhdev Gogamedi in December 2023 and Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique in October last year. His gang has also claimed responsibility for a firing incident outside the home of film star Salman Khan, targeted over a 1999 blackbuck shooting case.