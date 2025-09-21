Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls it..., says ‘people of Israel aren't...’

Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom on Sunday recognised Palestine as an independent and sovereign state. The leaders of the three countries issued statements in which they confirmed their recognition. While Palestine welcomed the move, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it absurd

Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom on Sunday recognised Palestine as an independent and sovereign state. The leaders of the three countries issued statements in which they confirmed their recognition.

In a joint statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said, “Effective today, Sunday the 21st of September 2025, the Commonwealth of Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own. Australia's recognition of Palestine today, alongside Canada and the United Kingdom, is part of a co-ordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in the atrocities of October 7, 2023.”

Albanese and Wong stated that today's act of recognition showcases Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the people of Israel and Palestine.

In the statement, they said: “The international community has set out clear requirements for the Palestinian Authority. The President of the Palestinian Authority has restated its recognition of Israel's right to exist, and given direct undertakings to Australia, including commitments to hold democratic elections and enact significant reform to finance, governance and education. The terrorist organisation Hamas must have no role in Palestine.”

In a video posted on X, UK PM Keir Starmer stated: “Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also announced Canada's recognition of the State of Palestine and offered a partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both Israel and Palestine.

Palestine welcomes the move

Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed Canada, Australia, and the UK's recognition of the State of Palestine and said that the decision is in line with international law and international legitimacy resolutions. In a statement shared on X, Palestine's Mission to the United Nations stated: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomes and expresses gratitude to the countries that have recognized the State of Palestine, namely the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, and considers these courageous decisions to be in line with international law and international legitimacy resolutions.”

How Israeli PM reacted to recognition of Palestine's statehood?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country "won't commit suicide" by welcoming a Palestinian state "because of Europe's political needs," Sky News reported. Spokeswoman Shosh Badrosian shared the comments in remarks during a short news conference.

“There have been media reports suggesting the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning on announcing the UK's recognition of a Palestinian state today, a manoeuvre that Prime Minister Netanyahu has called absurd and simply a reward for terrorism,” she said, as quoted by Sky News.

“The Prime Minister has made it very clear to me that his message to nations that are taking the avenue to disregard the sheer, utter chaos Hamas has thrusted Gaza into, and Israel, including our soldiers families and, of course, hostages still held in Hamas captivity, that the people of Israel aren't going to commit suicide because of the political needs of European politics,” she added, as per Sky News.

(With inputs from new agencies)