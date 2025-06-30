In a major move, Canada is set to introduce a new permanent residency route this year, building on the success of the existing Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot. Read on to know more about it.

In a major move, Canada is set to introduce a new permanent residency pathway this year, building on the success of the existing Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP). The fresh programme is aimed at offering a stable route to skilled refugees and displaced individuals to live and work in the North American country, according to a report by the immigration news portal CIC News. The announcement about the programme was part of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's (IRCC) annual plan for 2025-2026.

Timeline of launch

Prime Minister Mark Carney-led Canadian government has said the new route will be rolled out before the EMPP expires on December 31, 2025. However, details about the programme structure or eligibility criteria have not been revealed as yet. The EMPP programme had been launched in 2018, and close to 1,000 people have settled in Canada under the initiative, as per official data from March 2025. Under the new annual plan, Canada is also planning to create a new foreign labour stream and a kind of work permit for the agriculture and fish processing sector.

Impact on Indians

In what is being seen as good news for students, including those from India, Canada is also planning to establish a framework for updating the field of study requirements for post-graduation work permits. The eligibility requirements for spousal open work permits (SOWPs) issued to spouses of foreign workers and international students may also be changed, but details regarding it remain unknown yet. Besides, IRCC reaffirmed that priority for PR will be given to healthcare workers, trades workers, education workers, and French speakers under Express Entry's category-based selection. Further, temporary residents (TRs) already in Canada will be prioritised for PR admissions, with a targeted 40 percent admissions coming from TRs. Canada also aims to speed up processing of family sponsorship applications for family members living outside of Canada.

India was notably the leading source nation for temporary residents in Canada in the first quarter (January to March) of 2025.