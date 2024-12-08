Speaking on the case, EPS Homicide Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey stated, “Releasing Mr. Singh’s name is an unusual step but necessary in this instance to aid our investigation and address public safety concerns.”

In a shocking act of violence, 20-year-old Harshandeep Singh, an Indian-origin security guard, lost his life in a gang-related shooting in Edmonton, Canada, late Friday night.

Authorities from the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on 107 Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered Singh lying unresponsive in a stairwell. First aid was administered at the scene, but he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Shocking : CCTV footage shows the fatal shooting of 20-year-old International Student Harshandeep Singh, a security guard in Edmonton, Canada who was patrolling an apartment building when he was killed by two individuals, Evan Rain (30) and Judith Saulteaux (30). They have been… pic.twitter.com/SMVbXK2poE — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 8, 2024

Chilling CCTV footage that surfaced online captures the harrowing attack. The video shows a gang of three cornering Singh, with one member pushing him down a flight of stairs and another firing the fatal shot from behind.

EPS swiftly apprehended two suspects, identified as 30-year-olds Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux. Both have been charged with first-degree murder. A weapon linked to the crime has been recovered, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Speaking on the case, EPS Homicide Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey stated, “Releasing Mr. Singh’s name is an unusual step but necessary in this instance to aid our investigation and address public safety concerns.”

This tragic incident marks the second killing of an Indian-origin individual in Canada within a week. On December 1, 22-year-old Gurasis Singh, a business management student at Lambton College, was fatally stabbed in Ontario during an altercation with his housemate. The accused, 36-year-old Crossley Hunter, faces charges of second-degree murder.

Authorities are urging community members to remain vigilant as investigations continue into these unsettling events, underscoring the growing concern over violence impacting international residents in Canada.