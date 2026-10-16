'Can't Wait To Kill Indians': Chicago teen planned Hindu temple shooting for 2 years

19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis arrested in Palatine Illinois for planning mass shooting at Hindu temple in Aurora for 2 years; gun jammed at scene; rifle, body armour and manifesto found.

A 19-year-old in suburban Chicago arrested before carrying out a mass shooting plot at a Hindu temple last weekend had been planning the attack for over two years, according to court documents accessed by NDTV.

Prosecutors from Cook County State's Attorney's Office said suspect Alexandros Paporakis told coworkers at Taco Bell in Palatine that he "couldn't wait to kill Indian" people.

Exact intended location is still under investigation, but police officials in Palatine and FBI investigators believe teenager was planning to attack large Hindu temple in Aurora, about 40 miles west of Chicago.

How jammed gun stopped attack

Palatine Police Chief William Nord said a red Acura RDX registered to Paporakis entered temple parking lot on Sunday around 12:25 pm and left less than 15 minutes later. He was seen alone inside car around 2 pm near his home.

Officials did not name target, but Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, area's largest temple, later informed members of security threat. Receptionist confirmed to NYT it was site of thwarted attack.

Bloody plans were foiled after colleague reported him to police. Mount Prospect and Palatine police departments coordinated to locate and arrest Paporakis while he was leaving his home Sunday afternoon.

White supremacist ideology, manifesto found

During searches at home shared with mother, police found rifle, multiple loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds, tactical vest with body armour and patch with white supremacist imagery.

Also found items with Nazi symbols including swastikas and gas can labelled with anti-Indian slur. Detectives examined electronic communications and document titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A. Aurora Shooter's Manifesto" which described Indian, Jewish and African American people as "subhumans" and outlined plot to kill.

Colleague's 911 call led to arrest

He told them Sunday would be a "special day". On Sunday, he reportedly called co-worker to tell them the gun jammed at scene and he was fleeing. He sent video showing an AR-style rifle failed to fire and said he was trying to fix weapon to "retry".

He also sent an eight-page document using racial slurs and describing himself as white supremacist and neo-Nazi who fantasised about mass murder.

A co-worker called 911, leading to arrest. Paporakis faces felony charges of making terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing rifle.