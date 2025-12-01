Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?

Pakistan is facing a dangerous spike in civil–military tensions after the government approved a bill creating an all-powerful Chief of Defence Forces. Asim Munir has begun acting in the role even as PM Shehbaz Sharif reportedly avoids signing the final document.

What may appear as a bureaucratic decision and promoting a Field Marshal to Chief of Defence Forces, has increased the civil-military tensions in Pakistan to such a level that it may trigger an army coup or reduce the elected government with no say in matters related to defence. The Shehbaz Sharif government has got the bill approved for constituting a new role of Chief of Defence Forces with complete control over the army, navy, and air force under a single office with sweeping authority unmatched by any previous military office. However, the prime minister of Pakistan disappeared from public view at the exact moment when he was required to sign the most consequential military document of his tenure. The tension is increasing, and the allegedly failed state of Pakistan is inching towards one more failure—the failure of the elected government to assert itself.

Asim Munir Vs Shehbaz Sharif

Though the government is yet to formalize the elevation of Asim Munir, the "jihadi general," as he is called, has already been acting like the Chief of Defence Forces. The routine approval is now "caught in the finer details," but the Field Marshal of the Pakistan Army has started working in a dual capacity. It has created confusion across the rank and file of all the forces because the military's internal chain of command is not clear at present. There is an institutional paralysis in the military, which does not know if Asim Munir is the head of all the country's defence forces.

(Pervez Musharraf staged a coup against Nawaz Sharif government.)

Pakistan civil-military tensions

If media reports are to be believed, Shehbaz Sharif willingly "disappeared" from public appearances to show his unwillingness to sign the bill. It is speculated that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has put pressure on his brother not to sign the bill. Political analysts believe the bill risks civil-military imbalance, and the elected government may become a "ceremonial entity" in matters related to defence. They also think that it will not be good for Pakistan, the country that shares a long border and a history of animosity, military skirmishes, and wars with India. The bill will reduce the already truncated authority of the prime minister and give a long-term dominance to the military.

Pakistan coup fears

Pakistan has been under military rule for 33 years in 75 years of independence. It was under military rule from 1958 to 1971, 1977 to 1988, and 1999 to 2008. As early as 1958, the South Asian country witnessed a coup when army chief Muhammad Ayub Khan overthrew and exiled the president, Iskandar Ali Mirza. It is not in the interest of the country to give so much power to one military office, analysts argue. Describing Pakistan's current civil-military landscape, former Pakistani Ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani wrote in Foreign Affairs that Pakistan’s military has historically "asserted primacy whenever civilian leaders appear weak or divided." Will there be a coup, if Shehbaz Sharif does not sign the bill?