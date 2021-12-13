Can Omicron variant reduce COVID-19 vaccine efficacy? Here’s what WHO said

The Omicron variant has spread to over 55 countries across the globe, intensifying fears of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Country and state administrations have decided to tighten their travel guidelines and impose fresh COVID-19 curbs to prevent Omicron from spreading.

Amid rising Omicron fears, a concerning statement has been issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In its latest statement, WHO has said that the Omicron variant can spread faster than the Delta variant of COVID-19 and reduces vaccine efficacy.

The WHO on Sunday made these observations, sparking concern about a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. However, the global health agency has said that the new COVID-19 variant has less severe symptoms, according to early data.

The Omicron variant has now been detected in 63 countries across the globe, said WHO. Countries like South Africa and Britain had a faster transmission rate of the virus than the Delta variant, and it is not known if it spreads faster due to higher transmissibility or being less prone to immune response.

During the technical brief, WHO said that the Omicron variant causes “a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission.” The health agency also added that the variant is expected to outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs.

So far, the Omicron variant has only caused “mild” symptoms among infected people, but there is not enough data to establish the clinical severity of the variant. More research studies are being conducted to test the vaccine efficacy against the variant.

Though WHO has said that the new COVID-19 variant lowers vaccine efficacy, vaccine manufacturers Pfizer/BioNTech have said that their COVID-19 shots are effective against the Omicron variant. Many countries are also suggesting the administering of a booster dose of the vaccine to increase the immunity of individuals.

Till now, thousands of cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the globe. India reported its 38th case of the new COVID-19 variant last night when one case was recorded in Kerala and Nagpur each. Travel guidelines have been tightened and the samples have been sent to genome sequencing labs to gather more data about the Omicron variant.