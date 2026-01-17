Can Nobel Prize be transferred? Award committee clarifies after Maria Machado gives award to US President Donald Trump

Pro-Hindu organisation VHP suggests AR Rahman of 'Ghar vapasi' over his communal remarks, says, 'you will start getting work'
WORLD
Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition has handed over her Nobel Peace prize to US President Donald Trump, during their meeting at White House. Machado presented the nobel peace prize medal as a 'gift' to Trump, and in return, Trump gave Machado a maroon swag bag bearing his signature in Gold. Donald Trump accepting the award said that 'María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done.'
Maria Machado was announced as the official Nobel Peace prize winner for “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy." It was a big snub to Donald Trump, who was pitching for himself claiming ending around 8 wars. Several nations also nominated him for the Nobel peace prize, including Pakistan. However, following her win, Machado dedicated her medal to US President Trump.
But, Can Machado give her Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump? The Norwegian Nobel Committee has released a clarification
Day after Machado presented the medal to Trump, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has released an official statement titled, "The Nobel Prize and the Laureate Are Inseparable."
In the statement, it read that the prize, its honour and recognition remain linked to the laureate designated by the committee. "Regardless of what may happen to the medal, the diploma, or the prize money, it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize."
"Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else’s possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," it added.
The committee added that laureates may keep, give away, sell, or donate their medals, but the prize itself cannot be shared, transferred, or revoked once awarded. "The decision is final and applies for all time," the statement read.