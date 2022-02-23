Can Minsk Agreements resolve Russia-Ukraine crisis? Know its clauses here

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are reaching new heights with each passing day, with the US and NATO alleging that Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, will launch an attack and begin the invasion of Ukraine soon.

The US has further warned Russia not to invade Ukraine, which could potentially lead to a war, and has urged both countries to return to a set of agreements designed to end a separatist war by Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

The agreements signed by both the countries are called the Minsk agreements, and they were designed to end the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine. The series of agreements began with the Minsk Protocol, which was signed in 2014.

Minsk Protocol was aimed at stopping the war in the Donbas area of Ukraine but failed to do so. After this, the second agreement, called Minsk II, was signed in 2015. After the signing of the agreements, the fighting in the region stopped momentarily, but the conflict never got fully resolved.

Take a look at the two agreements signed in Minsk in 2014 and 2015.

Minsk Protocol

Ukraine and the Russian-backed separatists agreed to a 12-point ceasefire deal in the Belarusian capital in September 2014. Its provisions included prisoner exchanges, deliveries of humanitarian aid, and the withdrawal of heavy weapons, five months into a conflict that had by then killed more than 2,600 people - a toll that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says has since risen to around 15,000.

The points of the agreement mentioned immediate ceasefire in the region and the decentralization of power, among other conditions. The agreement was broken soon after it was signed after conditions were violated by both sides.

Minsk II

After the violation of the Minsk Protocol, leaders from Ukraine and Russia, along with other countries, met to resolve the conflict between the nations. Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the leaders of two pro-Russian separatist regions signed a 13-point agreement in February 2015.

The 13 points in the Minsk II agreement are mentioned below, in brief-

An immediate and comprehensive ceasefire Withdrawal of all heavy weapons by both sides Monitoring and verification by the OSCE To start a dialogue on interim self-government for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in accordance with Ukrainian law, and acknowledge their special status by parliamentary resolution. A pardon and amnesty for people involved in the fighting An exchange of hostages and prisoners Provision of humanitarian assistance Resumption of socio-economic ties, including pensions Restoration of full control of the state border by the government of Ukraine Withdrawal of all foreign armed formations, military equipment, and mercenaries Constitutional reform in Ukraine including decentralisation, with specific mention of Donetsk and Luhansk Elections in Donetsk and Luhansk on terms to be agreed with their representatives Intensifying the work of a Trilateral Contact Group comprising representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE

Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that the Ukraine peace agreements ‘does not exist anymore’, after he recognized the independence of the ex-Soviet country's separatist regions. As per the media reports, Vladimir Putin said, “The Minsk agreements do not exist now, we recognised the DNR and LNR.”

Putin on Tuesday got the green light from his upper house of parliament to deploy Russian military forces to two separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine for what lawmakers said would be a "peacekeeping" mission, as per Reuters reports.

(With Reuters inputs)